Max Wall funeral: Irish man who died in Greece had a ‘larger-than-life personality’

Max Wall (18), a former students at St Michaels, was on a post-exam holiday on the Greek island of Ios when tragedy struck.

The funeral of Max Wall, one of the two Irish 18-year-olds who recently died on the same post-Leaving Cert holiday in Greece, has heard how he was a “larger-than-life personality”.

Mr Wall, from south Dublin, had made a “positive and valued” contribution to all who knew him, Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll told mourners.

“The world has lost a little colour with his passing,” he said.

The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, was full for the service on Monday.

Symbols representing his life – a Manchester United and Leinster Rugby jersey, pool cue, and St Michael’s school annual – were brought up to the altar by his schoolfriends.

Both Mr Wall and Andrew O’Donnell had recently graduated from St Michael’s College secondary school, Ballsbridge, and died in separate incidents on the Greek island of Ios at the start of July.

The pair had been part of a large group of more than 80 students from St Michael’s College who had travelled to the small island for a summer holiday.

Mr O’Donnell is believed to have fallen on a rocky hill on the outskirts of the island’s main town of Hora, after he became separated from a friend while walking home after a night socialising.

The funeral of Max Wall, who died in Ios, Greece arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart Donnybrook, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Only hours after his body was discovered around a day later, Mr Wall collapsed near the island’s port and was later pronounced dead.

Initial postmortems conducted by Greek authorities indicated Mr O’Donnell died from head injuries related to his fall, and that Mr Wall’s death was linked to a heart problem.

In a previous tribute from his family posted along with the funeral details, Mr Wall was described as “a larger than life personality” who brought “great joy” to the lives of his family and friends.

“During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun filled self,” it said.

