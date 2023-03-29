Almost two-thirds of international students exposed to verbal or physical abuse, study finds

The study by the Irish Council for International Students found that just one in 10 racism incidents were reported to authorities. Photograph: iStock

Almost two-thirds of international students in Ireland have experienced or witnessed racism such as verbal or physical abuse on the street, according to a new study.

The findings, based on a survey of more than 400 international students from countries including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, India and Bolivia, are contained in the first in-depth investigation into international students’ experience of racism in Ireland.

The study was conducted by the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS), an independent advocacy organisation, between November and December last year.

It found that just one in 10 incidents were reported to authorities. Of those who reported an incident, just over two out of three were dissatisfied with the response they received.

The findings come as the Government and education institutions seek to expand the €2 billion-a-year international student market which attracts an estimated 100,000 English language students and 20,000 international higher education students a year.

The most common form of racism experienced or witnessed was verbal (42 per cent); “indirect” racism (39 per cent) such as being treated differently or unfairly due to their race, particularly in the workplace; physical racism (12 per cent), including physical assaults, the throwing of objects or being spat at; or online hate speech (4 per cent).

Most racist incidents occurred in Dublin, however, incidents occurred in both urban and rural settings, and several respondents reported witnessing or experiencing racism on more than one occasion in different parts of Ireland.

A quarter of all racist incidents occurred on the street, followed by social settings such as restaurants, pubs or nightclubs, the workplace or public transport (each 15 per cent), or social media (6 per cent). One in three of the respondents studying in higher education reported experiencing or witnessing a racist incident on campus.

Of the respondents who provided information on the perpetrators of racism, most were likely to say that offenders were youths or teenagers. However, others reported racial discrimination in the workplace at the hands of work colleagues, supervisors, customers or strangers.

Some also reported “institutional racism”, for example, at their higher education institution or when dealing with the Garda or health services.

Laura Harmon, executive director of the ICOS, said the research showed that racism remained prevalent in Ireland and was an issue that strongly affected international students who came here to study.

“It’s alarming to see that almost two-thirds of those who participated in our study have been exposed to racism and discrimination, and that only one in 10 racist incidents are reported to the authorities,” she said. “It is clear from the findings that perpetrators of racism are everywhere and not confined to one place, which is why we need a whole-of-society approach to tackle the issue.”

The council has campaigned for the introduction of legislation to tackle racism for several years and it believes the launch of the National Action Plan Against Racism earlier this month represents an important step towards combating racial discrimination and promoting equality.

She said there must also be a genuine commitment at the highest level across Government to prioritise addressing racism, including the allocation of sufficient resources.

“Awareness raising of human and equality rights, education and diversity initiatives, and better reporting mechanisms and supports for victims of racism, are among the key areas that will need more investment. Everyone who studies in Ireland should feel safe here, whether that’s on campus, on the street, on public transport, in work or socialising in bars and restaurants,” she said.

‘I think things are getting worse... the housing crisis and cost of living have not helped’

Rodrigo Domingues is not surprised by the findings of new research which shows the scale to which international students are exposed to racism.

The 34 year old from Brazil, who is studying for a business degree at IBAT in Dublin, has been in Ireland for five years. He says the atmosphere has grown more hostile in recent times.

Rodrigo Domingues, an international student from Brazil

“I think things are getting worse,” he says. “For the past year, especially, after the pandemic, the housing crisis and cost of living have not helped. There is more anti-immigrant feelings. We really see it and things are getting hard for us... the protests encourage others who do not have a nice mindset towards us.”

Mr Domingues arrived in Ireland as an English language student in 2018. He worked part-time in a fruit packaging company because he lacked the language skills to get other jobs and, more recently, in the hospitality industry.

He recounts incidents such as the house he shared with others getting egged by teenagers, having insults shouted across the street. The worst, he says, was working in a Dublin city centre pub.

“The level of abuse, the number of situations I was in, it was just insane,” he says. “I like that part of the city, but I avoid that building. It gives me hard memories.”

He also finds he often feels hostility when reporting an issue or seeking support.

“I lost something on a bus recently,” he says. “When I asked for help, maybe they noticed my accent, but I don’t believe they treat others the way they treated me. They didn’t want to know or help solve my problem.”

In general, he says, life is fine: he works hard and is focusing on completing his studies.

“Every country has problems, my own as well. It’s just that in more recent times, myself and my friends are seeing more negativity out there.”