Tusla is facing a situation of “gravity” and “reputational exposure” as the “only public agency in Ireland to have been found in contempt of court,” its chairperson has told the Minister for Children.

Madeleine Clarke, in correspondence sent to Norma Foley after the High Court in July held the agency in contempt for its failure to provide special care to highly vulnerable children, said Tusla was facing “critical issues” in special care, with staff absenteeism in one unit, Crannog Nua in north Co Dublin, running at almost 20 per cent.

A strategic plan for special care, dated August and attached to Clarke’s correspondence, says: “This level of absence [19.8 per cent] has had a direct impact on operational capacity, including the availability of beds, and continues to place pressure on the service’s ability to respond consistently to demand.”

In the first quarter of the year, the plan notes, 59 workdays, all in Crannog Nua, were lost due to staff being on serious physical assault leave.

Special care is the most secure form of care for the most at-risk children, aged 11 to 17, whose behaviours put them or those around them at risk of death. They may only be detained by order of the High Court after Tusla seeks such orders. Just 13 of the 26 special care beds are open, due to severe challenges recruiting and retaining staff.

Judge Emily Egan in July found Tusla was in contempt for its failure to provide special care to three children.

“In each case, the court determined that special care was urgently required, yet each child was left waiting for the protection that the law had already deemed necessary,” she said.

The three youths have accessed beds in the period since the proceedings were issued.

However, six children, aged 14 to 17, are currently subject to special care orders but cannot access beds. Plenary proceedings for alleged contempt on behalf of those teenagers are in train.

Special care applications are also due before the High Court in the coming weeks for two further children, who are deemed to meet the threshold of extreme vulnerability.

Heavily redacted correspondence from Tusla chief executive Kate Duggan to Tusla board members, and between Foley and Clarke, was released under Freedom of Information legislation.

In an email to the board dated July 31st, the day Egan’s ruling was published, Duggan wrote: “Unfortunately the court has found the agency in contempt. We will need to consider this judgment and do not propose to issue any media statement until we have fully considered.”

In a letter dated August 25th, Clarke told Foley “remuneration has been the central issue” affecting staffing and that “this is again clear from a reading” of the contempt judgment.

“Multiple efforts over many years on the part of Tusla to attract and retain staff, including combining the pay grade with many other actions, have not made the sufficient difference required,” Clarke wrote.

“We are now in a very different position being the only public agency in Ireland to have been found in contempt of court.

“Given the unsuccessful experience of using the new pay grade and specifically the recent contempt finding has significantly, in our view, changed the context and the reputational exposure for all of us.”

The following three paragraphs, in which Clarke appeared to set out what is needed to attract and retain staff, are redacted.

In a letter on September 30th, Clarke told Foley a business case was submitted to the department five days earlier that “builds on the significant investment and workforce measures already introduced”.

She thanked Foley for acknowledging “the gravity of the situation” following the contempt finding.

In an October 5th letter to Clarke, Foley said her officials were “reviewing as a priority the business case submitted by Tusla”.