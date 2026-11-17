Michael Conway, who lives alone in Skerries, north Dublin, stays in bed until midmorning in an effort to stay warm.

“It is bitter cold,” the 53-year-old said on Monday. “I would love to be able to turn the heat on without thinking about it, but the bills are on my mind constantly. It’s a nightmare.”

Conway, who spoke to The Irish Times earlier this year about his arrears on electricity bills, has cleared these but is “terrified” of being in the same situation again. His heating and water-heater both run on electricity.

“I just got a bill for just over €300 a few weeks ago, for two months. The same bill at this time last year last was about €190. My bill in January last year was closer to €300, so I am dreading my bill after Christmas already.”

He has long Covid and inflammatory bowel disease and had to give up the work he loved, as a shuttering carpenter, six years ago.

His income is the disability allowance (€254 a week), the household benefits package (€35 a month) and in September and January he receives lump sums of €538 for his fuel allowance.

The rent on his council house is €49 a week. He spends €80 to €90 on groceries per week, having cut back on some “treats”. Out of the remaining €120 per week, he puts aside “what I can” towards his mobile phone, television cable and bins.

“When I go to bed at night I turn off the heating and I stay in bed to stay warm. When the long Covid is at me all I want to do is stay under the covers.”

[ Energy poverty: ‘I am basically on the breadline. I never have the heating on’Opens in new window ]

As temperatures fall to near freezing at night, newly published figures for August from the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities show there were 323,559 households in electricity arrears and 187,792 behind on gas.

Food prices are also increasing, and at a faster pace than earlier this year. Analysis by the consumer data organisation Worldpanel by Numerator, which tracks grocery prices in Ireland, shows like-for-like prices rose 6 per cent in the 12-week period to November 1st, compared with 4.7 per cent in the previous 12 weeks.

Alone, a charity advocating for older people living by themselves, says more than half of older people are struggling to pay their bills, with almost half cutting back on heating.

Its analysis of available support, including the fuel allowance, living alone allowance and household benefits package, showed “an older person living alone can claim every State support available and still fall short of the income needed to stay out of poverty”.

“More than 60,000 older people living alone in Ireland live below the poverty line.”

The cohort at greatest risk of poverty in the run-up to Christmas is children, especially those in households headed by lone parents or a disabled adult.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul said on Monday it anticipated the number of calls for help this year would reach 270,000. Its vice-president Nessan Vaughan said people were “struggling” with food and energy costs, with lone parents “one of the biggest cohorts ... and of course they are parents of children who are experiencing poverty”.

The charity was “encountering many parents who ... are cutting back on what they eat” to try to ensure their children could eat.

Conway “for the first time” sought the charity’s help last year. “Last week I emailed them again. I have never had to ask for anything. I would love to work but even walking up the stairs I am out of breath.”

Asked about the €10 increase in core welfare payments, announced in October’s budget, he said: “It’s a joke. And we won’t get it until January. It’s wiped out already by all the higher costs.”

Earlier this year he received anonymous help with his arrears. “I cried,” he says. “I couldn’t believe people would still do that. It gave me a real lift and I was able to breathe again for a while.”