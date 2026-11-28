Some children end up sitting at the back of the classroom, isolated and absorbing religious teachings despite being opted out. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New guidelines for schools on how to treat children that have opted out of religious instruction are being worked on by the Department of Education following complaints by parents.

The vast majority of Irish primary schools, more than 90 per cent, are denominational, meaning they have a religious patron and ethos. Some 88 per cent of them are Catholic.

In practice this means children receive Catholic teaching during the school day, learning about prayer and liturgy. They also prepare for sacraments – First Communion and Confirmation – at school.

Parents can opt their children out of religious instruction and sacramental preparation at their religious-run school, a right which is provided for in the Constitution.

However, there are no departmental guidelines on how to handle these requests, or how schools should treat these children while religious education is happening around them.

Several parents spoke to The Irish Times this weekend saying their children were being isolated from school life, often sitting at the back of the classroom while these classes were ongoing and absorbing the religious teachings despite being opted out.

When asked about the issue of discrepancy in treatment, the Department said it is “committed to developing best practice guidance for schools”, and that work on this was due to begin in early 2027.

The development of this guidance would be carried out in phases, starting with a “comprehensive consultation process” including school patrons, school management bodies, school leaders, parents and students.

“This work will be cognisant of primary and post-primary schools, different sizes of schools and existing good practices and arrangements that currently work well in schools. This guidance is intended to improve transparency and consistency across schools and to make expectations clearer for all stakeholders. This guidance will be available to all schools. Work in this area is ongoing,” the Department said.

In the meantime, the manner in which a school facilitates a student’s withdrawal from religion classes “is a matter for the school concerned,” the Department said.

“The precise nature of the arrangements has to be considered by each school having regard to the particular circumstances in question including factors such as the numbers of children involved, the ages of those children and the availability of staff and physical space in the school concerned.

“Schools are required to actively facilitate requests from parents, and advice is available for schools in this regard,” the spokesperson said.

Currently the Department does not keep mandatory records of how many children are opted out of religious instruction.

Schools are asked how many children have asked to be withdrawn from religious instruction in their annual return to the Department.

However, “this information is self-reported, supplied on a voluntary basis from schools and has not been published,” the Department said.

Monday is the deadline for schools to decide if they wish to be included in the first batch to make changes following the primary school survey.

This nationwide survey asked parents, teachers and boards of management what their preferences were on school patronage and ethos, coeducational or single-sex provision and whether they wanted teaching through Irish.

Overall results, which were published last April, found that about 40 per cent of parents would like to see their religious-run school change to a multi-denominational ethos.

Some 74 per cent of parents with children in a single-sex school said they wanted that school to change to coeducational, while almost 14 per cent of parents with children in an English-medium school said they would like to see that change to education through Irish.

The Department asked schools to examine their own individual results and consult their local community before informing the Department of what changes, if any, they would like to make.

The deadline for those responses is Monday, November 30th.