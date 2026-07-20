Chris Bryant replaces Hilary Benn as Northern Ireland secretary

Chris Bryant replaced Hilary Benn as Northern Ireland secretary on Monday night following a major cabinet reshuffle by new UK prime minister Andy Burnham.

Announcing his departure on X, Benn said it had been “a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and to work with the many wonderful people I have met over the last two years”.

Bryant, an MP since 2001, served as minister of state for trade under now-former UK prime minister Keir Starmer.

The outgoing Northern secretary – who remains MP for Leeds South – wished his replacement “all the very best in working with the [Northern] executive to protect stability, continuing to generate growth and investment and in taking forward to the Troubles Bill which is so important for so many families”.

He also pledged his “full support from the backbenches” to the new prime minister.

Burnham was in the process of reshuffling his cabinet on Monday after taking over from former prime minister Keir Starmer earlier in the day.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband was appointed foreign secretary and Louise Haigh, who had previously served as shadow Northern secretary, was named chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster.

Benn’s removal was regarded as a surprise in Northern Ireland, where only earlier this month he began a “programme of work” with the UK treasury and Northern political parties over the funding crisis facing public services and the Stormont executive’s failure to agree a multiyear budget.

Appointed by Starmer two years ago, Benn was regarded as a skilled political operator who oversaw improved relations between the Irish and British governments and the replacement of the UK’s discredited Legacy Act with a new joint framework on dealing with the North’s past agreed by Dublin and London in 2025.

[ Andy Burnham wastes no time in purging his government of Starmer alliesOpens in new window ]

But he faced criticism in some quarters for seeking to change the resulting legislation to support British army veterans and over other sticking points such as his decision not to grant a public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Seán Brown.

Paying tribute to Benn following his departure on Monday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee thanked him for his “deep commitment” to Northern Ireland and Irish-British relations and praised his approach for allowing the two governments to reach agreement on the framework.

“He approached his role with purpose and understanding, and with a clear wish to make things better for all the people of Northern Ireland,” she said.

“I know that whatever he does he will continue to contribute to building a positive relationship across these islands.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said that while they had “significant disagreements on a number of important issues, particularly legacy, the Windsor Framework and the need for government to act more decisively in Northern Ireland’s interests, those differences were always advanced robustly and respectfully”.

Wishing Benn well for the future, he said his replacement “must recognise the importance of working constructively with all parties while working to strengthen Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, and the need to deliver stable, accountable government that delivers the best services and outcomes for our people here”.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said “while we did not always agree, I found him to be thoughtful, engaged and willing to listen” which “stood in marked contrast to some previous secretaries of state”.

She said that while progress had been made, “there remains significant unfinished business” and warned that the incoming Northern secretary “inherits a full and urgent agenda.

“With a budget crisis threatening public services and Assembly elections on the horizon, there is little time to lose,” she said.