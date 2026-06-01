Leaving Cert: 10 tips for parents supporting an exam student this month

Keep track of your child's timetable so you are always aware what paper they are doing and when

1) Know your own child’s exam schedule

Display a copy of the examination timetable, in a prominent place in your home, with each exam to be taken circled or highlighted. You should also diary the date and time of each paper, so that in the stress of the whole examination period, you are at all times aware when your son or daughter has to be in the examination centre.

2) Ensure they are present for each day’s papers

For parents who are both working, and leaving home early, avoid the ultimate disaster of your son/daughter missing an examination, by ensuring that they are up and ready for today’s paper/papers each morning before you leave the house. Believe me, it does happen.

3) Draw up a checklist of subject specific daily requirements

Make a final check each morning before you leave home, that your son or daughter is fully prepared for the day’s exams. Writing instruments along with the other requirements should be checked, along with reading glasses, nutrition in the form of water, and any non-intrusive nourishment such as glucose sweets.

4) Listen to the story of the day and move on

After each day’s examinations allow your son or daughter to recount to you their daily story. Do not be tempted to review in detail the errors or omissions they may have made in answering the paper in question. Such a process achieves absolutely nothing, other than to increase your child’s stress levels. Simply allow them the time and space to tell their story and move on to the next paper.

5) Help them to focus on the next challenge

It can be helpful to your son or daughter to review the paper or papers immediately ahead. Simple questions such as, “What paper is up next?” “Are there any compulsory sections?” can be very useful in helping your son or daughter devise their study schedule before the next exam.

6) Help them maintain a well balanced daily routine

You should ensure that your son/daughter maintains a proper balance between study and rest. After an exam or exams, they need time to rest and recharge before they can do any beneficial prep for the next paper. Remember that this is on average a three-week process and they need to be as sharp on the morning of their final paper as they are for English Paper 1. Late-night study sessions can be counterproductive, particularly if they have a morning paper the following day.

7) A good night’s sleep improves examination performance

All study should end at least an hour before sleep to allow them to unwind before they go to bed. To assist the relaxation process during this time, simple treats such as a hot bath and taking time to do simple breathing exercises to slow down the body and mind can result in a refreshing night’s sleep. It is not advisable to fall straight into bed from the study desk as your mind will be buzzing for hours as you attempt to fall asleep.

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8) You are what you eat

What you eat and drink affects your performance in any field of activity, especially one involving mental sharpness. As a parent you should try to ensure that your son or daughter eats and drinks nutritious food during the coming weeks, starting with their breakfast each morning, the lunch they bring with them if they are facing two examinations and their evening meal, as well as snacks they take during the day. Grazing on junk food is very tempting at times of increased stress, but over a three-week marathon it will affect performance in later papers.

9) Success is always a team effort

Drawing on the support of everything that is potentially positive in a student’s life helps to maximise examination performance. Such supports include a heightened awareness on the part of all family members in their interactions with the person taking the examination, appropriate interactions with their friends and participation in any sporting or social activity that is not injurious to ongoing success in the examination process. All these factors help to maintain a student’s spirits during such an extended examination period.

10) Do not over hype the importance of any examination

It is very easy in the middle of a stress-inducing experience such as a major examination to get the whole event totally out of perspective. Parents need to be aware that sons or daughters taking terminal examinations can sometimes mistakenly believe that their standing in their parent’s eyes is dependent on their examination success. Parents should ensure that their son or daughter facing the State examinations over the coming weeks is absolutely clear, that your unconditional love and regard for them is in no way dependent on how they perform in the Leaving Certificate. This affirmation is the greatest gift you can give them on the eve of their examinations.