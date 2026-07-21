Financial impact on pension pots ‘often overlooked’ by couples considering divorce

In divorce proceedings the family courts often make so-called pension adjustment orders, forcing the division and sharing of the pension pot among former spouses or any dependent children. Photograph: iStock

A surge in divorce cases since 2019 has led to an increase in the number of binding court orders to split and share pensions between ex-spouses and their children. Yet advisers and financial planners say pensions are frequently overlooked when couples are considering a divorce, despite often being a person’s most valuable single financial asset.

In a recent survey of 215 financial planners, some 99 per cent of respondents said Irish people are losing out on their pensions as a result of divorce or separation proceedings.

The survey, conducted by Independent Trustee Company (ITC), found that more than half – 54 per cent – of pension advisers say that pensions are or will be their client’s most valuable financial asset.

“Pensions are often overlooked when couples are considering a divorce,” said Glenn Gaughran, head of business development at the pension trustee company. “We think of the family home as being the primary asset, but many people still have substantial mortgages, so the net value of the property can be less than we think.

“In contrast, pensions, particularly those to which an employer makes significant contributions, can grow to be worth quite a bit.”

However, in divorce proceedings, the family courts often make so-called pension adjustment orders (PAOs), forcing the division and sharing of the pension pot among former spouses or any dependent children.

A PAO can be served on any type of pension plan, such as occupational pension schemes, including additional voluntary contributions; a personal retirement savings account; personal pensions; and buyout bonds.

A large 68 per cent majority of survey respondents said they have seen at least a small increase in people using PAOs in divorce proceedings over the past five years.

That is because the number of divorce cases has risen sharply since 2019, when the law was changed to reduce the mandatory period during which a former couple has to be separated from four years to two.

Citing Courts Service data, ITC said 4,550 divorces were granted in 2025, 28 per cent more than in 2019, while divorce applications increased by 24 per cent over the same period.

“As the number of divorce cases before the courts continues to grow, more and more people are likely to find that their pension forms part of a settlement agreement,” Gaughran said.

“While it’s important that assets are distributed fairly as part of a divorce settlement, this can have a significant impact on retirement planning for both parties involved. A reduction in pension benefits may affect a person’s expected retirement income and standard of living in later life.

“For this and many other reasons, it’s important that people seek professional and financial advice when going through a divorce or separation.”