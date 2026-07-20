Ireland

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in north Belfast

The men, in their 30s and 40s, were taken into custody following reports of an assault in the Duncairn Parade area

A PSNI spokesperson said 'police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside a residential property' on Monday evening. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A PSNI spokesperson said 'police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside a residential property' on Monday evening. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Rebecca Black
Mon Jul 20 2026 - 22:451 MIN READ

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in north Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said police are investigating a report that a man was seriously assaulted at a property in the Duncairn Parade area.

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, were arrested.

“Shortly before 6pm today, Monday July 20, police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside a residential property,” they said.

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“Three men, one aged in his 30s, and two aged in their 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“They remain in police custody, assisting with inquiries.

“Anyone with any information which might assist police should contact us using our witness appeal form at reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting 1454 of 20/07/26 or call us on 101.”

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said his thoughts are with the victim in what he described as a “serious incident”.

“My thoughts are with the victim and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward to police immediately,” he said. - PA Media

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