Language schools face sanctions after inquiry into alleged failure to return student fees

The system for accrediting colleges is currently being overhauled, with the 'interim list of eligible partners' being replaced by a TrustEd international education quality mark, which is being implemented by Quality and Qualifications Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A group of English-language schools are facing severe restrictions after a State investigation into an alleged failure to return fees to students.

Officials from two Government departments examined complaints from students, and media reports, in recent weeks and believe the schools in question have not returned fees due back to some students in a timely manner.

They now face being removed from the list of approved programmes for students coming from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who are seeking visas to study in Ireland.

A number of schools were informed of the decision, made by officials from the Department of Further and Higher Education and of Department of Justice, earlier this week.

They have the chance to appeal the ruling and can continue to operate while an appeal is considered.

If an appeal fails, it would effectively mean they cannot recruit students from outside the EEA, which would significantly impact their business models. The move is thought to be among the widest ever enforcement actions against English language schools.

Officials have been engaged with about half a dozen schools in recent weeks, with some of them receiving letters this week informing them of the intentions of the departments. Sources indicated more will be informed of similar decisions.

Although some international students from outside the EEA can come to the State and then apply for a visa after enrolling in a school, others must do so before arriving in the jurisdiction, and pay fees before coming.

However, groups representing students in the sector say they are fielding complaints about delays or failures in the return of fees from some schools if an application is refused.

Orla Lehane, executive director of the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS), said it had been contacted by more than 100 prospective international students regarding delays or failures in refunds of course fees following refusals.

“The students who contact us have often paid substantial sums in course fees as part of the visa application process,” she said. “Some report waiting many months – and in some cases up to a year – for refunds, despite published expectations that fees should ordinarily be returned within 20 working days following visa refusal.”

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Lehane said many students have described receiving little or no communication from providers and being left without access to money that represents significant savings or borrowed funds.

“For many prospective students and their families, this causes considerable financial hardship and uncertainty.”

She said ICOS had engaged with the students and raised concerns with the appropriate Government departments and authorities.

“It is important to recognise that many English language providers operate to a high standard and meet their obligations to students. However, the cases brought to our attention raise concerns about the consistency of compliance, oversight, enforcement and accountability.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said it “does not comment on individual cases or investigations”, while a spokesman for the Department of Further and Higher Education also said it did not comment on individual cases.

[ English-language schools challenge Ministers to show evidence they act as visa ‘back door’Opens in new window ]

The system for accrediting colleges is being overhauled, with the “interim list of eligible partners” replaced by a TrustEd international education quality mark, which is being implemented by Quality and Qualifications Ireland, the State agency responsible for promoting standards in the education system.

To obtain the new mark, providers have to go through a due-diligence programme which examines their capacity and capability to deliver quality-assured programmes, said the spokesman for the Department of Further and Higher Education.

“These reforms reflect the Government’s commitment, led by Minister [James] Lawless in this area, to enhancing quality, strengthening learner protections and maintaining Ireland’s international reputation as a destination for high-quality education and to ensure robust governance processes across the sector.”