Andy Burnham wastes no time in purging his government of Starmer allies

Andy Burnham began his first day as Britain’s new prime minister with a purge from government of ousted predecessor Keir Starmer’s loyalists.

The former Greater Manchester mayor arrived on Downing Street after his appointment just before lunchtime with a message of unity. Yet he moved swiftly to gut the cabinet of many of Starmer’s closest allies while reappointing a series of those he had sacked.

Burnham also sprang a surprise by appointing the former defence secretary John Healey as his chancellor of the exchequer. The Westminster rumour mill had for weeks been consumed by an apparent battle for the job between left-leaning Ed Miliband and the more conservative Shabana Mahmood.

But in the end, Healey, who quit Starmer’s government last month in a row over defence funding, stole through the middle to land the UK government’s second-most powerful role. It also avoids a Labour Party civil war between backers of Mahmood and Miliband.

After quitting Starmer’s government on a point of principle after he believed defence funding was too low to keep Britain safe, Healey must now find the extra billions of pounds he argued was necessary to rebuild his country’s armed forces.

Miliband was made foreign secretary while Mahmood stayed on as home secretary, completing the UK government’s four great offices of state alongside Burnham.

Earlier on Monday, Starmer gave his final speech as prime minister on the sun-drenched cobblestones of Downing Street before his car swept down the Mall towards Buckingham Palace where he formally tendered his resignation.

“I go with good grace, I go with a smile,” he said.

Behind him were gathered loyal staff and cabinet members, including his chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, his deputy prime minister David Lammy, his chief secretary Darren Jones and housing secretary Steve Reed.

Before the sun set in Whitehall, all had been sacked from their roles by Burnham. Lammy said afterwards that he had been prepared to stay on in cabinet but Burnham didn’t want him to. Reeves’s allies briefed that she had turned down an alternative role.

Reed, meanwhile, took a swipe at Burnham and his allies who had levered Starmer from power after disastrous local-election results. Addressing Burnham in a public message, Reed said: “I hope those who did not show loyalty to Keir will now show it to you.”

Louise Haigh, who was forced out by Starmer as transport secretary in 2024, was the chief mastermind of Burnham’s route back to Westminster and, ultimately, Downing Street. She was rewarded with one of the most powerful roles in the UK government, as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster and head of the cabinet office that drives Number 10’s agenda across Whitehall.

There was also a return to cabinet for Angela Rayner, who was previously forced from Starmer’s government in a row over her tax affairs – she has since received a clean bill of health from Britain’s tax authorities.

Pat McFadden and Bridget Phillipson were among the few Starmer loyalists to be reappointed, while Anneliese Midgley, who helped Haigh to oust Starmer, was also set to be rewarded with a senior role in government.

Meanwhile, Burnham also took calls of congratulations from a slew of foreign leaders. He spoke to US president Donald Trump, whom he invited for a future visit to Manchester, where Burnham has pledged to move part of the Downing Street operation.

He also spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to whom he gave Britain’s continued backing in its war with Russia.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also congratulated Burnham on his appointment as UK prime minister, promising to work closely with him.

“We are co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement and we look forward to continuing the very good relationship we had with Keir Starmer and this government,” said Martin.

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