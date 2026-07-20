Robbie Williams to play in Ireland during summer 2027

Robbie Williams is to play Thomond Park in Limerick next summer.

Tickets for the July 6th show will go on general sale on Friday.

The singer last played in Ireland in August 2025, with a sell-out concert at the 80,000-capacity Croke Park.

The Dublin show was described by Hot Press magazine as “exhilarating ... [with] impressive choreography, iconic discography and plenty of surprises.”

Thomond Park has a comparatively reduced capacity of some 30,000 people for a concert. Promoters say the Limerick show, which is still subject to licence, will be Williams’s only performance in Ireland next year.

The singer is playing shows across Europe as part of his global Britpop 2026 Tour. And following the European dates, the tour moves to Central and South America, touring Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Peru. By the end of 2027, it will have reached Australia and New Zealand.

Williams is one of the most successful music artists worldwide, with 90 million album sales globally, six of the top 100 bestselling albums in British history and a record-breaking 16 UK number-one albums.

He has also received 18 Brit Awards, eight German Echo Awards, three MTV European Music Awards and two Grammy nominations.

In January 2026 he released the eponymous Britpop, which secured him his 16th UK number one album and broke the all-time record for the artist with the most UK number-one albums.

During last year’s Britpop tour, Williams performed to 1.2 million people globally. At his Dublin concert, Mayo TikTok creator and musician Garron Noone surprised concertgoers by joining Williams on stage. The two performed a party-style version of Take Me Home, Country Road.

Tickets for the Thomond Park gig are priced from €91.25 to €252.

Presales begin on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2026, at 10am. The remaining tickets will go on public sale on Friday, July 24th, 2026, at 10am via Ticketmaster.