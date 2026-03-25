(Executive MBA at the University of Galway)

The same week my youngest started junior infants, I started an executive MBA. We went to buy schoolbags together – his for his first day of school, mine for the first day of something equally big and scary.

At the time, I was working in the medical devices industry in a principal technical role. I loved the problem-solving and technical depth, but had a growing sense that if I wanted to progress further, I needed to zoom out and broaden my thinking.

What drew me to an MBA over other master’s options was how holistic it is. I didn’t just want to get better at what I already did – I wanted to understand how everything fits together: strategy, finance, operations and leadership. I wanted to see the bigger picture.

I remember going to my manager fully prepared with a pitch about why the company should support me. Before I’d even finished, he said, “I completely agree – it’s the right next step for you. Tell me where to sign.”

That gave me huge confidence. It felt like the timing was right.

I completed a two-year, part-time executive MBA at the University of Galway in a hybrid format, which meant I could keep working full-time while studying and apply what I was learning straight away in my day job.

Cost and location come into it, but for me it was mainly about content and flexibility. I looked closely at the curriculum. I wanted strong foundations in finance and strategy, but also something current and practical. I also spoke to alumni before applying, which I found incredibly helpful. An MBA is so much more than lectures and exams. You are joining a network, and that network stays with you long after you graduate.

The application involved a detailed form and an interview. The university interviews all candidates to ensure each class has a real mix of industries and perspectives, because so much of the learning comes from the room itself.

But the biggest obstacle isn’t the application; it’s the time commitment once you start. Balancing work, study and family life meant becoming very disciplined. Through necessity, I learned to delegate, both at work and at home. We often used the phrase “good is good enough”. You learn that perfection isn’t always the goal – impact is. Learning to prioritise properly was actually one of the biggest leadership lessons for me.

The biggest thing I gained was confidence and perspective. I moved from focusing mainly on execution and technical detail to thinking much more strategically, asking not just “how do we do this?” but “why are we doing this?” The summer I completed the programme, I was promoted to senior manager. Since then I have joined the board of the MBA Association of Ireland as Western Chapter director, which has stretched me in ways I never anticipated.

I am proud of where I am now, but I see it as part of a longer journey. The MBA gave me the tools and the confidence to think bigger. If you are considering taking that step, my advice is simple: be ready to stretch yourself, because growth happens in the uncomfortable moments. I am always happy to connect on LinkedIn and share my experience.