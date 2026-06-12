Classroom to College: A tough Leaving Cert week as core subjects finish

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

So that’s it, another week done in Leaving Cert 2026 - and a tough one, too.

Students are heading into a weekend of good weather with many of the most difficult exams behind them.

After eight days of papers, the core subjects are now all finished, as well as some of the most popular choice subjects such as French, history and biology.

There were some tricky papers in there this week.

Higher level history was very challenging, lacking many of the staple questions that students had come to expect.

One teacher, Stephen Tongue from the Institute of Education, told us the examiner appeared to have plumbed the nooks and niches of the course.

Many of you got in touch with us directly after it to tell us how upset you or your child were with the questions.

The higher level French paper also presented a few potential hiccups, with one teacher telling us it was “very challenging” and contained some difficult vocabulary.

Meanwhile, the State Examinations Commission found itself having to apologise for an error in the biology paper.

Question 16 (a), a genetics question, contained a labelling error in diagram B. The four daughter cells in diagram B were each labelled ’2n’, when this should have been ‘n’.

The SEC said it would be taken into account in the marking scheme.

I hope you can all get some rest and are able to recharge over the weekend. It is well deserved after an eight day slog of some of the toughest exams of your life.

Try if you can to leave any of those upsetting papers behind you, and enjoy some of that long overdue Leaving Cert weather.

We will have advice on how to stay motivated for the final hurdle on Sunday, and we will be catching up with our Leaving Cert diarists over the weekend, so keep an eye out for those pieces.

Good luck!