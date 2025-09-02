‘She knows she’s being excluded’: Children with additional needs left without school places

TDs Jen Cummins and Rory Hearne with Riley McMahon, Lucy Lowry and Teddy Whelan and their parents, who have been struggling to secure an appropriate school place to meet their children’s needs. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Despite applying to 11 different schools, Rob McMahon said he has been unable to secure appropriate education for his 13-year-old son.

Mr McMahon, from Ballymun, said medical reports say Riley needs a spot at a special school and that a space at an autism unit within a mainstream school will not sufficiently meet his needs. Riley is autistic and has an intellectual disability.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re here, but we are here, and there’s many, many people around the country in that situation, unfortunately. We just hope that something can be done for all the kids,” he said.

He joined the parents of two other children with additional needs to deliver a letter to Minister for Education Helen McEntee on Tuesday outlining their difficulties securing school places. They were accompanied by Social Democrats TDs Rory Hearne and Jen Cummins.

In February, Ms McEntee said it was her intention that all children with additional needs would have a school place this academic year. However, many remain without placements, with some parents opting to bring High Court proceedings against the Minister to try to secure their children’s education.

Speaking outside the Department of Education, Mr McMahon said Riley picks up his schoolbag every morning despite not having a school place.

“Riley is a twin, and his twin sister is neurotypical, so when he sees her getting ready for school, he’s picking up a schoolbag.”

Aaron Lowry, from Finglas, said it was “heartbreaking” to see his daughter Lucy (5) get upset when she saw her older sister head out to school last week. “She knows she’s being excluded,” he said.

Following 28 applications, Mr Lowry secured a placement for Lucy in an autism class at Corpus Christi National School in Drumcondra in March, he said. However, this placement has been delayed due to building works.

“There is no contingency plan in place for Lucy. Lucy’s at home with me at the moment,” he said.

Mr Lowry said he is worried that Lucy is missing out on more than just her education. “Lucy is a Covid baby ... born during Covid, and the first couple of years [she] didn’t have much of a chance to socialise.

“School is not just about learning, it’s also about socialising,” he said.

Mr Lowry said he may have to defer a postgraduate degree in social policy at Maynooth University to stay at home with Lucy. “There’s a ripple effect throughout the whole family.”

Adrienne Doyle said she lost count of the number of applications she has sent to schools seeking a place for her son Teddy (5). After at least 20 applications, he was offered a place in an autism class in St Canice’s BNS in Finglas, subject to the completion of building works.

With those works continuing, Teddy, from Finglas, is still without a place.

Ms Doyle said Teddy will likely need a place at a special school next year, pending the outcome of various tests.

The parents criticised perceived inaction on the part of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE), which, alongside the Department of Education, is tasked with delivering education to children with additional needs.

“The NCSE has been aware of Lucy since just before she was three years of age ... Three years [later], we’re still waiting,” Mr Lowry said.

Mr Hearne, a TD for Dublin North-West, said he is urging the Minister and her department to “act swiftly” to find appropriate school places for Riley, Lucy and Teddy, and other children left without a place.

Ms Cummins, the Social Democrats’ education spokesperson, said it is the children’s right to have an education, and repeated her party colleague’s calls.

In July, Ms McEntee said she would prioritise the provision of special school places after her department secured €7.55 billion in funding under the National Development Plan.