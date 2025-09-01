Teen campaigner Cara Darmody says Tánaiste is committed to timely assessment of needs

Disability rights campaigner Cara Darmody has been assured the Government is fully committed to assessing the needs of all autistic children within six months, as per its obligations.

The 14-year-old from Co Tipperary met Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister of State for Disabilities Hildegarde Naughton in Government Buildings on Monday to highlight delays in assessing children with disabilities.

Some 17,000 children are waiting for assessment. The Disability Act provides that the HSE must complete an assessment of need within six months.

Ms Darmody has two younger brothers, Neil (12) and John (7), both of whom are autistic and have intellectual disabilities.

Speaking after her meeting with Mr Harris, Ms Darmody said he told her additional finance would be provided in the budget for “Cara’s fund”, a mechanism set up to clear the backlog. A €10 million sum has been allocated, but she said this is “only a drop in the ocean”.

“He said the right to an assessment of need will remain and that they’re not going to change or interfere with the six-month time limit,” she said. “That’s a big positive, because that was one of the things I was asking for in this meeting,” said Ms Darmody.

Mr Harris posted on social media that he was pleased to have met Ms Darmody, who he described as an “incredible 14-year-old who advocates with such passion, clarity and decency for improvements to our assessment of needs system in Ireland and access to therapies”.

“We have gone through a good list of issues to work on together,” he said.

Before the meeting, Ms Darmody met Opposition leaders at Leinster House. She said she did not doubt the Tánaiste’s sincerity but said he will have to choose whether he wants to be the hero or the villain on this question.

[ ‘I’m determined to fix this’: Disability rights activist Cara Darmody starts 50-hour Leinster House picketOpens in new window ]

“Unfortunately, it’s looking like he’s going to be the villain right now, but I strongly believe that he can come back,” she said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Ms Darmody has proven herself to be a formidable campaigner. “She’s standing for her own two brothers who have been failed, but also for the thousands of children and young people who have been left in the lurch.

“The right to access assessment of needs within the six-month statutory time frame has to be respected. The Government and the State are currently breaking the law.”

Ivana Bacik, leader of the Labour Party, said all politicians know of the frustration and anguish felt by parents and families whose assessments have been delayed, as well as the lack of services available to children.

Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan praised Ms Darmody for her campaigning work, which he said has had a positive impact for thousands of families throughout the State.

Michael Collins of Independent Ireland said the budget has recorded surpluses each year yet this issue has not been resolved despite countless promises.