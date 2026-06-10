The experts’ view: What does a graduate programme offer and how is AI changing the game?

Graduate programmes occupy a sacred space in the imagination of many final-year students. They’re prestigious, structured and heavily advertised.

But, in the short time since the class of 2026 began third-level, artificial intelligence can now perform the tasks traditionally done by graduate hires.

Meanwhile, companies such as Meta and Oracle are shedding jobs.

What does the evidence say? Should graduates be worried?

We assembled a panel of experts to help graduates make sense of it all: Doone O’Doherty, chief people officer at PwC Ireland; Libby Kelly, managing director of Brightwater Group; Deborah Seddon, careers officer at ATU; Clodagh Kerr, work-integrated learning lead at UCC; Catherine Staunton, head of careers and employability at Maynooth University; Gavin Connell, head of careers at the University of Limerick; Marie Laffey, head of the Career Development Centre at the University of Galway; and Orla Bannon, head of careers and development at Trinity College Dublin.

What does a graduate programme actually offer?

Catherine Staunton, Maynooth University:

Graduate programmes provide structured training and exam support, access to experienced professionals through both formal and informal mentorship, rotational experience across the business, strong opportunities to build peer networks, and access to clearer progression pathways. They provide both a supportive and challenging environment for early career development.

Clodagh Kerr, UCC:

In these uncertain geopolitical times, there is a comforting level of certainty in what graduates will be doing for two to three years post-graduation. There is also the ready-made social network in organisations that hire graduates in greater numbers.

If most graduates don’t get on a programme, what are the alternatives?

Clodagh Kerr, UCC:

The graduate programmes are so heavily advertised that it can feel as though they represent the entire graduate job market. They don’t. The majority of graduates will progress to a graduate job on graduation, as opposed to a graduate programme. Many employers will consider applicants within 12 months of graduation, offering graduates a second chance of entering their programme. The average hiring cycle for a typical graduate job is approximately two months, as opposed to nine to 12 months for a graduate programme.

Marie Laffey, University of Galway:

Many graduates build equally successful careers through direct entry roles, SMEs, or project-based work, where they often gain broader responsibility earlier.

[ Graduate job coaches offering access to the ‘unwritten rules’ of recruitmentOpens in new window ]

Deborah Seddon, ATU:

Opportunities remain strongest in areas with long-term skills needs, such as engineering, construction, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, finance and data-related roles. What gives ATU graduates an edge is the focus on applied, work-ready learning – including placements and research on live projects where students work on real industry briefs, solve practical problems and deliver outcomes for external partners.

Orla Bannon, Trinity College Dublin:

Graduates should have a plan B and C, allow for possible setbacks along the way, and not feel pressure to have it all planned out – there are lots of options out there. Careers services in HEIs can help students explore and plan for their next steps after graduation.

How do you actually get on one of these programmes?

Doone O’Doherty, PwC:

Research the firm, understand its values and come ready with real examples that bring your skills to life. Practise articulating not just what you have done, but how you did it, what you learned and how you grew. Show genuine curiosity, ask thoughtful questions, and let your personality shine through.

Catherine Staunton, Maynooth University:

Be clear on the skills – technical, digital and human – you possess, the mindset that you bring, the evidence on how you apply those skills and how you can build, adapt and grow these skills in the specific sector or job you are applying for. Emphasise authenticity – be sure that your own specific personality, lived experience and motivation is clearly evident in your application.

Gavin Connell, University of Limerick:

Employers are becoming increasingly skilled at identifying overly generic, overly polished, or AI-generated applications that lack authenticity, self-awareness, or genuine understanding of the role. The students who perform best tend to be those who use AI to enhance preparation, while still ensuring the application reflects their own experiences, achievements, and personality.

Are graduates being screened by AI before a human even sees their application?

Clodagh Kerr, UCC:

Yes, automated screening is already part of the process. In Ireland, many large employers use applicant tracking systems to screen CVs. Online assessments, including psychometrics, situational judgment, and game-based tests, are widespread. And AI-assisted tools are increasingly used for CV matching and video-interview analysis, though human oversight is still typical. That said, employers are still wary of using AI for aspects of recruitment, especially interviewing and assessment.

Gavin Connell, University of Limerick:

A lot of our work now involves helping students understand how modern recruitment systems actually operate. That includes tailoring CVs to job descriptions, using clear formatting that can be read properly by Applicant Tracking Systems, understanding keywords and skills language, and preparing for online assessments, psychometric testing, and a synchronous video interviews.

Deborah Seddon, ATU:

Students are supported to translate placements, projects and achievements into plain, employer-recognisable skills, rather than generic or vague language. This ensures that whether an application is first reviewed by a system or a person, the student’s experience, contribution and fit for the role are immediately clear.

Libby Kelly, Brightwater:

Our employer partners have indicated a significant increase in applications due to the use of GenAI in applications. With an increase in volume and resourcing constraints, many are using automation to streamline recruitment processes. But we are also hearing that CVs are still being reviewed by humans, and in some cases they emphasise that they review them.

Has AI changed what programmes look for in candidates?

Doone O’Doherty, PwC:

Academic knowledge alone is no longer enough; today’s graduates need adaptability, curiosity, critical thinking, a digital mindset and a real hunger to keep learning and growing. Our new graduate skills assessment helps us look beyond the CV to uncover strengths, spot potential and find the qualities that set graduates up to thrive from day one.

While AI drives the efficiencies, the human element is what makes the difference in our business. Critical thinking, sharp judgment and the ability to bring a personal, human touch to the work has never mattered more.

[ ‘There will be lay-offs’: the students studying AI in DublinOpens in new window ]

Catherine Staunton, Maynooth University:

We have seen impact in junior tech and finance and accounting roles where automation is reshaping tasks. More emphasis on AI literacy, and a stronger focus on adaptable graduates who can combine technical skills with human skills.

Clodagh Kerr, UCC:

Most companies have an expectation that graduates will have some level of AI literacy and skill, and many are asking graduates to demonstrate their understanding of AI tools as part of the interview process.

Marie Laffey, University of Galway:

“These are not entirely new skills. What is changing is the irrelative importance. Graduates are increasingly being asked not just to complete tasks, but to add value alongside technology – to bring context, judgment and perspective in ways that AI cannot.”

What’s the bottom line for the class of 2026?

Marie Laffey, University of Galway:

This is not a collapse of graduate opportunity, but we are in a transition. AI isn’t replacing graduates, but it is reshaping what it means to be one. While the starting point of many careers may feel less clearly defined than before, the fundamentals remain unchanged. Organisations still need people who can think critically, communicate effectively, and apply judgment in complex situations.

Clodagh Kerr, UCC:

The biggest difference I would make if I were entering the market today? I would think in terms of career building, not job hunting.