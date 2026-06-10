Leaving Cert French exam gets mixed reaction from teachers: ‘Odd, challenging, balanced’

There has been a mixed response to this year’s Leaving Certificate higher-level French paper from teachers, with some feeling it was accessible and fair but others saying it was challenging and contained some tricky vocabulary.

“In general, this was a very challenging paper both in the reading comprehension and written production sections,” said Ann Brudell, chair of the French Teachers’ Association of Ireland and ASTI representative.

“Some of the topics, like the housing crisis or driving schools, would be outside the lived experience of many 17- to 18-year-olds.”

But Elizabeth Lyne, who tutors at FrenchNotes.ie, said that her students would not have issues with the exam.

“In the first, obligatory part of the paper, they could answer about their favourite holiday, and they would have been well-prepared.

“The récit (story or narrative) option was a little odd, asking students if they ever experienced having to ask someone to give them a chance, but they could have swerved it for the other options.”

Maria Ciuperca, a teacher at TheTuititionCentre.ie, said the paper contained topics that were relevant to student lives, including climate change, artificial intelligence and fast fashion.

“These are the kinds of conversations students are already having in SPHE, CSPE, geography and everyday life, which made the paper feel current and meaningful,” Ciuperca said.

Brudell said that, even for those topics within the students’ experience, such as fast fashion, it was very demanding of their vocabulary base and grammatical skills.

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“A lot of manipulation was needed to tackle the difficult phrasing of some questions which, at times, depended on the student’s understanding of a specific or ambiguous word,” she said.

Isabel Conlon, Studyclix.ie subject expert and a teacher at John the Baptist Community School in Co Limerick, said students would have been pleased to encounter familiar themes and topics in the higher-level exam.

Lyne said there were no major issues or problems with the aural component of the exam.

On the ordinary level paper, Conlon said it followed the familiar format of previous years by assessing candidates’ reading comprehension and writing skills.

“The written questions awarded students the opportunity to demonstrate their past, present and future tense skills across a variety of questions, including a cloze-test, form, message, postcard, letter and diary entry,” she said.

“Overall, a balanced exam with plenty of written production choices.”

Try this one at home: Leaving Cert French, higher level

Q3. Votre ami(e) Joseph/Joséphine vous a envoyé un courrier électronique dans lequel il/elle vous informe que sa famille et lui voudraient passer une quinzaine en Irlande cet été. Le frère de Joseph/Joséphine, Julien, est en situation de handicap et doit utiliser un fauteuil roulant.

Joseph/Joséphine vous pose les questions suivantes :

- Est‐ce qu’en Irlande on traite les personnes en situation de handicap correctement ?

- Comment est l’accessibilité pour les personnes en situation de handicap en ce qui concerne les transports en commun et l’accès aux bâtiments publics ?

- Est‐ce qu’il y a des tarifs réduits pour les personnes en situation de handicap ?

- Avez‐vous quelques suggestions générales pour notre séjour?

Écrivez un courrier électronique à Joseph/Joséphine dans lequel vous répondez à ses questions.

(75 mots environ)