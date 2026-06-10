A graduate’s story: ‘I felt uncertain about whether to start working or continue studying’

Growing up, I watched my father, a tax consultant, work with numbers and help businesses solve financial problems. That early exposure made me curious about how the financial side of organisations actually works, and when it came to choosing a degree, the direction felt natural. I studied business administration, majoring in finance, at Jain University in Bangalore.

I really enjoyed my undergraduate experience. The range of modules gave me exposure to other areas like marketing and HR, which helped me decide where my interests were sharpest. But what I didn’t fully anticipate was how my thinking would shift beyond finance in its traditional sense. I became increasingly interested in the role of finance in sustainability and corporate social responsibility, how businesses are moving beyond profitability to focus on environmental and social responsibility and how finance can play a role in driving that change.

This brought me to Ireland to pursue an MSc in Sustainable Finance at University College Dublin. The decision wasn’t straightforward. Like many students, I felt uncertain about whether to start working or continue studying, and I weighed both options carefully. I also debated between a traditional finance master’s and the sustainable finance route, and between studying in Ireland or Britain. In the end, I chose UCD and sustainable finance because I felt it aligned more with where the future is heading and offered the right opportunity for me.

I’m now working as a sales associate at HSBC on the EU central sales team for global payment solutions, working across the European market. One of the things I enjoy most is the opportunity to collaborate with people from different backgrounds, cultures and countries. I like the fact that I continue learning every day, whether it’s understanding new processes, working with different teams or handling different situations.

What I find challenging at times is the balance between speed and accuracy in a demanding environment, especially while adapting to new systems and responsibilities, but I truly believe these challenges are helping me grow professionally.

Beyond my day-to-day role, I’m a member of HSBC’s green team, contributing to sustainability initiatives from community clean-up drives to workplace recycling programmes. For me, creating an impact is more than just an added bonus. I also value being part of initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future.

Looking ahead, I want to continue building my technical expertise and gain broader exposure within HSBC and the wider banking sector. Over time, I hope to take on roles with greater responsibility where I can contribute to strategic decisions and sustainability-focused initiatives.