Broadcaster Andrea Gilligan on the Leaving: ‘There was very genuine fear I could fail the maths exam’

Andea Gilligan, broadcaster and presenter of Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live, sat her Leaving Cert in Sligo Grammar School in 2003 and repeated it in 2004.

What is your most vivid Leaving Cert memory?

The weather. It was a fab summer and I remember leaving the exam hall each afternoon and heading back to the dorm (I boarded) and getting straight back into study.

Who was your most influential teacher and why?

There are two that stick out: my Irish teacher Mrs Connors and my business teacher Mrs O’Donnell. They were hugely encouraging and went above and beyond to help me.

What was your most difficult subject?

Maths. I was so poor at it. I remember there was very genuine fear that I could fail the exam. Thankfully, I didn’t.

And your favourite?

History, geography, business studies. I was always much better at practical subjects.

Can you recall what grades or points you received?

Not the points, but I know I definitely got 2 A1s in business, and geography. I remember being very disappointed overall. I felt I should have done better.

How important were the results for you ultimately?

At the time, they were hugely important. They obviously dictate what you’re going to be studying and where, to the extent that I changed my mind on my CAO form and ended up repeating my Leaving Cert.

What did you go on to do after secondary school?

I went to NUI Galway – now University of Galway – and did an arts degree (public and social policy). It was a denominated course, so you studied legal, economics and politics for the three years of the undergrad degree. I loved the course, and then I completed the masters in journalism at NUIG also.

What would you change about the Leaving Cert?

I think the A-level system in Northern Ireland is far superior – three subjects studied at a more in-depth level would likely suit more students. Also, I think continuous assessment and project work would alleviate a lot of pressure on students.

What advice would you give to your Leaving Cert self?

It’s not the end of the world! My Leaving Cert plans look nothing like what I’m doing now. I changed career plans completely, and it’s served me well! In fact, I couldn’t be happier with the career I ended up in.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea.