Helen McEntee on her Leaving Cert: ‘Let’s put it this way - I wasn’t aiming for 500 or 600 points’

Helen McEntee sat her Leaving Cert in 2004 at St Joseph’s Mercy Secondary School, Navan, Co Meath.

What is your most vivid Leaving Cert memory?

It was a really sunny day – typical exam weather – and I was studying for my French paper the next day. I say ‘studying’, but I was lying in the back garden – with my French book over my face. That urge to be out in the sun is so strong in my memory.

Who was your most influential teacher and why?

I really liked all my teachers and got on well with them, but I probably spent most time with Ms Burke – my French teacher. She was very kind and supportive; just a very positive person.

Your most difficult subject?

Physics. Looking back, I probably shouldn’t have chosen it; it wasn’t a subject I was particularly good at and it’s the subject I did least well in.

Your favourite subject?

I loved art, music and English. I’ve always loved drawing, being creative, playing piano and had a really great English teacher. For my music practical, I did a duet with my best friend, Niamh.

Can you recall what points you got?

I got 400 and something – I’m not 100 per cent sure what. Let’s put it this way, I wasn’t aiming for 500 or 600 points. I could have worked harder, but I was happy with what I got.

How important were the results?

Not very – but, because of the results, I ended up in DCU, which I loved. The friends I made shaped my next few years. The degree was a good base for me.

What did you do after school?

I studied economics, politics and law at DCU and afterward completed a postgrad in journalism and media at Griffith College.

What would you change about the Leaving Cert?

I would take away some of the pressure at exam time. The fact that I did art and music – which had practicals and coursework – was a great help for me. Having that across the board would take some of the pressure off students.

What advice would you give your Leaving Cert self?

The same advice I give everyone: just do your best.

– In conversation with Carl O’Brien