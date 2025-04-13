My son is struggling with his college course. Should he drop out ahead of his final year?

My son has struggled through the first two years of his three-year college degree. While he is on track to sit his summer exams, he’s doing so more out of his guilt over the money we have invested in his upkeep and accommodation than any real interest he has in the course. What do you advise?

Your son’s dilemma is one many students struggle with. They accept a college course through the CAO and set out with the best of intentions but fall out of any love or interest with the degree.

Having got this far, he could struggle on for another year and finish the degree. Another option, however, is to finish out the current term, sit his exams, and look at how to switch to a new course.

Any currently registered student who may be considering dropping their existing course has under normal CAO rules until 1st May at 5pm to secure an application number for 2025 entry.

Once secured, they will have until July 1st at 5pm to finalise a new course choice list. They are under no obligation to follow through on this option.

Given his current state of thinking and lack of motivation, this is well worth considering. If he applies now, he doesn’t have to worry about making the right course choice for a few months.

There is a financial cost, though. Given that he has benefited from State-subsidised college fees for two years, he will have to pay the full economic cost of a new course for the first two years.

Along with his registration charge, this could amount to €8,000-€10,000 for years one and two.

Other options include courses in the North or in Europe through English where these financial penalties would not apply.

Or he might decide that college is not for him at this stage and consider taking a Post Leaving Cert programme for a year at a local further education (FE) College, to explore other options.

If he is more a doer than one who enjoys sitting in lecture theatres, he could consider one of more than 70 apprenticeships on offer through Solas.

There are still plenty of options. I am certain that with your love and support he will overcome this challenge.