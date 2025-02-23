My job is at risk but I can’t afford to go back to college. What other options are there?

'I can’t afford to give up my job and return to full time education as I have three children to raise.' Photograph: iStock

I work in an admin role and worry that AI could make my job redundant in the near future. I can’t afford to give up my job and return to full-time education as I have three children to raise. Are there State services I can access to upskill and future-proof my employment prospects?

I’m sure there are many people in your situation who are worried about their livelihoods. My first port of call would be to check out what is available at your local education and training board (ETB).

Further education and training – or FET as it’s known – is uniquely positioned to support those looking to upskill on either a part-time, full-time or online basis. FET is for everyone, regardless of your level of formal education. It is available in every community in Ireland and will offer you a valuable and recognised pathway to give you the skills to relaunch your career journey.

An exciting new funded partnership has been launched with Solas – which oversees this sector – and Enterprise Ireland to widen access to upskilling programmes for small, medium and micro enterprises.

The Skills to Advance programme offers upskilling and reskilling opportunities and aims to equip employees with the skills they need to progress in their current role or to adapt to the changing job market.

Programmes are offered in areas such as environmental sustainability in the workplace; lean practices for sustainable business; resource efficiency for a sustainable workplace; the circular economy in the workplace; and sustainable supply chain procurement.

Last year also saw the launch of a suite of FET micro-qualifications with programmes consisting of short, stackable accredited qualifications tailored to fit employees’ work schedules and provided at little or no cost to employers. To see a list of all available programmes nationwide see: solas.ie/microqualifications.

There is now a thirst for online learning like never before with enrolments in Solas’s ecollege up by almost 50 per cent in 2024 alone to almost 37,000 in 2024. The range of programmes has diversified to new areas with 77 courses available in areas including digital skills, ICT skills, project management and business all of which are available free of charge. See ecollege.ie for more.

Solas also produces the annual National Skills Bulletin which provides insights into where labour market shortages and recruitment challenges exist.

There are real challenges in parts of the economy in sourcing candidates to fill vacant roles. These are ideal circumstances for you to consider a career change.

This year’s bulletin identifies skills shortages in occupations such as science and engineering, ICT, health and social care, education, construction, other craft, hospitality, and transport and logistics. Recruitment issues were also highlighted in areas such as environmental, healthcare and construction.

Take your courage in your hands. Make an appointment with your local ETB to review the opportunities in your region and through their online education and training services.