Plan for €40m redevelopment of Dalymount Park announced

Dublin City Council has announced its design plan for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park in Phibsborough at an estimated cost of €40 million.

The option recommended by the architect-led design team would include the full demolition of the existing stadium, the building of a four-sided stadium with a capacity of 7,880 (5,880 seats and 2,000 terracing), and the inclusion of upgraded club facilities and all relevant match-day accommodation to meet League of Ireland criteria.

The public domain would be “enhanced to link in with the proposed adjacent public plaza” and the park’s pitch will be reoriented to a north/south position. An area for community facilities, which will be housed separately on the site, has also been included.

Bohemian Football Club, which plays at the ground, said it was “delighted that the design is now finally chosen” and that it had been successful in working with the council to reduce costs to an achievable level and increase the capacity by 33 per cent from the previously planned level.

“The level of support for the Dalymount project remains unanimous across all major parties and there is a widespread recognition of the importance of it for Bohemian FC, for Dublin 7 and for the wider inner-city and north Dublin communities,” the club said.

Relevant stakeholders and the local community will be consulted while the preliminary design is completed and the council prepares for the planning process. If planning is approved, the construction phase would be completed by March 2026, the council said.

The plans are contingent on funding being made available through stream two of the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

“To date, no announcement has been made in relation to round two of the LSSIF,” the council said in a statement.