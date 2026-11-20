Family members accompanied the hearse carrying the coffin of boxer Lee Reeves as it arrived at Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church in Limerick for his funeral Mass. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Press Association

Professional boxer and soldier Lee Reeves was given a military guard of honour by his Defence Forces comrades as he was laid to rest in his native Limerick on Friday.

Reeves (31) died surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick on November 16th, more than three months after he suffered a brain injury when he was knocked out in the ring at Dublin’s 3Arena.

His sisters Louise, Shannon, Jodie and Jessie paid tributes to him at his funeral Mass, held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro. They told mourners their brother, a sporting hero to many, had “achieved so much in life”.

“From being a pro boxer, to joining the Army, to an ambassador for Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, and being a model and a comedian too, we won’t forget him.

“But most of all, Lee was a family man, and we his sisters were his life, everything he did in life was for us.”

Lee Reeves suffered a brain injury when he was knocked out in the ring at Dublin’s 3Arena in August. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Reeves spoke openly about mental health, particularly following the tragic deaths of his brother Tony jnr in 2007 and his mother, Cathy, in 2015.

“Mama always said you were the golden one,” his sisters said. “He was our mother’s whole life and she was his; he dedicated every fight to her and no doubt he made her proud, she was his number one supporter from day one.”

Reeves’s sisters drew laughter from inside the packed church when they joked that “he was a father to us all, and that even includes our own Dad”.

Reeves’s sisters said their lives had been irreversibly changed since he suffered a catastrophic brain injury in August. They said “nothing is going to be the same without him around”, but they promised he would never be forgotten.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces walk in procession alongside the coffin of boxer and soldier Lee Reeves in Limerick, where his funeral took place on Friday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Press Association

A letter penned by Reeves’s father, Tony snr, said: “To Lee, no father could ever be prouder of his son than I am of you, you left an impression on everyone you met, and always for the right reasons.

“You had a heart and a presence that touched so many lives, I know now that you will be with mam and small Tony, because they needed you more than we did.

“Rest easy, son, I will forever be proud of you, and call you mine. Love, Dad.”

[ Death of Lee Reeves exposes boxing’s constant battle with significant dangersOpens in new window ]

Reeves’s family thanked hospital staff who cared for him; his colleagues in the Defence Forces; and Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention.

Symbols of his life were placed by his coffin, draped in the Tricolour, including a bible representing his “love of religion”; his boxing gloves and a boxing belt.

Hundreds Defence Forces members performed a guard of honour outside the church and at Reeves’s graveside, including fellow members of the 12th infantry battalion.

Fr Paschal Hanrahan, head chaplain of the Defence Forces, told mourners: “With all the dexterity and agility of a professional boxer, Lee moved seamlessly from being a model to being a role model in the Defence Forces, and those who served with him saw those values in the way that he lived.

“They saw his respect in the way he treated people; his loyalty in the way he stood by his comrades; and his selflessness in the time he gave to others who needed encouragement.”

Chief celebrant Fr Pat Hogan said Reeves had soldiered through the grief of losing his brother and mother while encouraging others to speak about their own mental health.

“Lee came from darkness into light and his determination to warm people’s hearts was clear,” he said.

Reeves, known as “the boxing pride of Limerick”, was laid to rest afterwards at Mount St Oliver cemetery.