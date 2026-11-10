Driver who injured six teenagers in crash passed initial alcohol and drug testing

The crash site, which was sealed off as a potential crime scene, is on Oliver Plunkett Road, near the junction with Kill Avenue. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins photos

A driver who crashed her car into a shop front in south Dublin at the weekend, injuring six children, passed an initial alcohol and drug screening test.

The Irish Times understands gardaí are awaiting the results of laboratory tests on a sample taken from her in what is a secondary level of testing that drivers undergo after initially being tested with a roadside kit.

Though investigating gardaí have not ruled out the possibility the woman, who is in her 40s, had a medical episode behind the wheel, this is just one line of investigation being pursued in relation to the crash at Monkstown Farm-Dún Laoghaire at about 3pm on Sunday.

Investigators are also closely studying the trajectory of the car as it travelled from the direction of a nearby crossroads to the shop front where the car was crashed, injuring the six children ageing in range from 13 to 15 years.

Two of the children were in critical condition after the incident and are thought to have life-changing injuries.

The crash site, which was sealed off as a potential crime scene, is on Oliver Plunkett Road, near the junction with Kill Avenue.

The vehicle drove up on to the pavement, via a roadside parking bay at a row of shops, before it appeared to hit a concrete bollard at the front of a newsagents where the injured children were standing.

The driver, who was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident, was undergoing treatment for a health condition. It is unclear if that condition may have impacted the control she had over the car at the time it crashed.

The car she was driving, a dark brown Nissan X-Trail, was badly damaged on impact and was undergoing testing as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The scene also remained sealed off into Monday to allow Garda forensic collision investigators carry out a technical examination.

The cordon around the crash site was large on Sunday, spanning the junction of Kill Avenue and Oliver Plunkett Road at one end to the junction of St Patrick’s Crescent, St Patrick’s Terrace and Oliver Plunkett Road on the other end, a distance of over 200m.

Gardaí have confirmed the injured teenagers – three male and three female – were aged 13, 14 and 15 years. A seventh child, a boy aged 15 years, witnessed the crash and was also taken to hospital for treatment for shock.

“Three of the pedestrians have been taken to Children’s Health Ireland Temple Street and three have been brought to Children’s Health Ireland Crumlin to be treated for a range of injuries, some critical,” the Garda said.

“Due to the serious nature of the incident and the number of casualties an incident room has been established in Dún Laoghaire Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.”

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone who was on Oliver Plunkett Road between 3pm and 3.15pm to contact the investigation team. They are also seeking any video footage – including CCTV and dashcam – being recorded in the area at the time.

The investigation team is also appealing to anyone who saw the dark brown Nissan X-Trail, that travelled from the Kill Avenue direction on to Oliver Plunkett Road, between 2.45pm and 3.15pm to come forward.