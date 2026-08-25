‘Significant haul’ of stolen phones and laptops found by gardaí during Dublin raid

Gardaí recovered 36 laptops and 40 mobile phones at the site. Photo: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí in Dublin found a ‘significant haul’ of stolen phones and laptops during a raid of a business in Dublin 1 following weeks of investigation.

The 76 stolen devices, both pre-owned and in their original packaging, included top of the line iPhones, Macbooks, Samsung phones as well as several Lenovo-family devices.

The stolen electronics are being analysed by gardaí in the hopes of returning them to their rightful owners.

Gardaí in Store Street Garda station began investigating the business in July after tracing a stolen mobile phone to the Dublin city centre business.

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On Thursday, August 20th, investigating Gardaí conducted a raise of the business premises, which they said was in the “city centre area of Dublin 1″ and recovered 36 laptops and 40 mobile phones.

“All recovered devices are now undergoing technical examination with the aim of returning them to their rightful owners,” the Garda said in a statement.

Nobody has been arrested in connection to the seizures, but investigations are continuing.

The investigation was run in conjunction with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The Garda has advised the public, should their mobile phone be stolen, “to immediately contact your service provider to block your SIM and 15-digit IMEI number and report the theft to your local Garda station with your phone details to aid potential recovery”.