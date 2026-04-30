Ireland

Fifth arrest over Edenderry house fire that killed two

Tadhg Farrell (4) and Mary Holt (60) died in a suspected petrol bomb attack on December 6th

The scene of the fatal house fire in Edenderry late last year. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
The scene of the fatal house fire in Edenderry late last year. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
Thu Apr 30 2026 - 09:061 MIN READ

Gardaí have made a fifth arrest this week in connection with a house fire in Co Offaly that killed a young boy and his great-aunt in December.

A man in his 20s was detained on Wednesday evening. Three men and a teenage boy were arrested earlier this week.

Tadhg Farrell (4) and Mary Holt (60) died in a suspected petrol bomb attack at a house at Castleview Park, Edenderry, on the evening of December 6th.

Their remains were discovered in the front room of the house “where the fire was deliberately started”, gardaí said at the time.

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Garda said three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, and a juvenile in his teens, were arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation.

All five people are being detained at Garda stations in the midlands under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

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