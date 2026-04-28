Crime & Law

Three arrested over Edenderry house fire that killed Tadhg Farrell (4) and Mary Holt (60)

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, detained at Garda stations in the midlands

Garda forensic members at the terraced house in Castleview Park, Edenderry, where two people were killed last year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Garda forensic members at the terraced house in Castleview Park, Edenderry, where two people were killed last year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Jack White
Tue Apr 28 2026 - 18:481 MIN READ

Three men have been arrested in connection with a house fire in Co Offaly that killed a young boy and his great-aunt in December.

Tadhg Farrell (4) and Mary Holt (60) died in a suspected petrol bomb attack of a house at Castleview Park, Edenderry, on the evening of December 6th.

Their remains were discovered in the front room of the house “where the fire was deliberately started”, gardaí said at the time.

In an update on Tuesday evening, the Garda said three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, have been arrested as part of the investigation.

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The three men are currently detained at Garda stations in the midlands under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times