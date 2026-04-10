Fuel protests enter day four; Government open to meeting; disruption on M50, Dublin Bus and Luas

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Luas Green line services disrupted

Due to the fuel protest in Dublin city centre Luas Green Line services are currently not operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick St. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick St and between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen only.

⚠️Passengers, please be advised Green Line services are currently not operating between St. Stephen's Green and Dominick. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between St. Stephen's Green and Brides Glen only. This is due to a protest at O'Connell Bridge. We… — Luas (@Luas) April 9, 2026

Fuel protesters explain the pressures they are facing

Protesters in Dublin explain why they joined the convoys to demonstrate against the price of fuel. Video: Chris Maddaloni

North and south quays in Dublin are open

The north and south quays in Dublin are open for traffic as normal today but O’Connell St bridge remains closed for traffic.

Taoiseach open to further measures to ease fuel prices

The Taoiseach has said further measures to ease fuel prices, including the broadening of existing measures, could be possible through negotiations.

This is thought to include further relief on green diesel and a possible extension of the diesel rebate scheme. However, it is thought unlikely that any price caps will be on the table.

It is understood some backchannels have been opened to the protesters through Government TDs, which could facilitate exchanges, though Government is anxious not to undercut established organisations.

“We are open to mechanisms,” the Taoiseach said on Thursday night. “But the strikes will have to end first.”

Fuel protesters claim they have secured meeting

Fuel price protesters say they have secured a meeting with Government Ministers, according to an organiser of the demonstrations who pledged to continue disruptions for a fourth day on Friday.

One of the protest organisers, James Geoghegan, claimed negotiators will join a meeting at Government Buildings on Friday afternoon, alongside the Irish Road Haulage Association and the Irish Farmers’ Association.

It comes as forecourts across the country are running low on fuel as protesters continued blockades on Thursday.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Thursday night, Geoghegan described the meeting as a “breakthrough”, though added that disruptions will continue on Friday regardless.

Dubin Bus warns of severe service disruption

Dubin Bus has warned customers on Friday morning that due to the ongoing fuel price protests it is “experiencing ongoing severe service disruptions and delays” which has resulted in a number of services being cancelled or diverted. A full list is available on the Dublin Bus website.