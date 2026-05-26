‘Several’ dead after train collides with school bus in Belgium

A collision between a train and a school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning has killed several people.
There were nine people reportedly on the schoolbus at the time of the collision, according to Belgian media. They included a driver, an attendant and seven children, mostly of secondary school age.
“The children were attending a school for special needs children,” VRT Nws reported.
CCTV footage shows that a level crossing where the collision took place was shut, according to initial reports in the Belgian media.
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Belgium’s interior minister, Bernard Quintin, said there were several “victims,” without offering more detail.
“With great dismay, I learned of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a schoolbus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength,” he said on X.
A spokesperson for the federal police, quoted by Le Soir, did not disclose any further information on the condition of people affected by the incident.
– Reuters. This is a developing story