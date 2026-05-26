‘Several’ dead after train collides with school bus in Belgium

Emergency services pictured at the scene of a collision between a train and a minivan at a railway crossing in Buggenhout. Photograph: Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images

A collision ​between a ​train and a ⁠school ‌bus ‌in ​the ⁠Belgian ​town ​of ‌Buggenhout on ​Tuesday morning ⁠has killed ⁠several ​people.

There were nine people reportedly on the schoolbus at the time of the collision, according to Belgian media. They included a driver, an attendant and seven children, mostly of secondary school age.

“The children were attending a school for special needs children,” VRT Nws reported.

CCTV footage shows that a level crossing where the collision took place was shut, according to initial reports in the Belgian media.

Emergency services take images with their smartphones at the site of crash involving a train and schoolbus. Photograph: Dirk Waem/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Photograph: Dirk Waem/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Belgium’s interior minister, Bernard Quintin, said there were several “victims,” without offering more detail.

“With great dismay, I learned of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a schoolbus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength,” he said on X.

A spokesperson for the federal police, quoted by Le Soir, did not disclose any further information on the condition of people affected by the incident.

– Reuters. This is a developing story