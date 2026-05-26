Jim McGuinness-Diarmuid O’Connor incident understood not to be mentioned in referee’s report

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness on the sideline during the All-Ireland SFC game against Kerry at the weekend. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

The incident between Jim McGuinness and Diarmuid O’Connor at half-time of Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC clash between Donegal and Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium is not believed to have been directly mentioned in referee Seán Hurson’s report.

If McGuinness was reported by Hurson for a Category IVa (II) offence – “any type of physical interference with an opposing player or team official” – then the minimum penalty would be a 12-week suspension.

However, it is understood the flashpoint has not been referenced in the referee’s report – so it is now up to the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) as to whether they wish to use video evidence to pursue any disciplinary action.

It is believed Hurson’s report does mention the half-time flashpoint involving players, managers and backroom members, but not the McGuinness-O’Connor exchange.

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The Tyrone referee did address both McGuinness and Kerry manager Jack O’Connor on the pitch before the start of the second half last Saturday, requesting both management teams to clear their respective sidelines.

Comparisons have been made with the physical altercation which led to Dublin manager Ger Brennan receiving a 12-week suspension following a clash with Galway’s strength and conditioning coach Cian Breathnach McGinn during a league fixture at Pearse Stadium in March.

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But it is not a direct equivalent as Brennan was sanctioned by the referee at the time, with Fergal Kelly showing both men a red card, leaving the CCCC little option but to recommend the minimum 12-week ban.

McGuinness was not sanctioned in Killarney at the time of the incident, or at the start of the second half when Hurson chatted to both managers. Evan Looney was shown a yellow card and Micheál Burns received a straight red.