Appeal for information following suspected arson attack on Garda station in Wexford

The incident took place around 3am on Tuesday night. Photograph: Derick Hudson/Getty Images

A Garda station in Co Wexford was damaged in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident at Blackwater Garda station, which took place at about 2.50am, and have appealed for witnesses or those with information to contact them.

Anyone who may have video or dash-cam footage of the Blackwater area between 2.30am and 3.00am have been asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on (053) 923 3534.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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