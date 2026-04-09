Have your say: How have home-heating oil price rises impacted you?

The price of home heating oil was at its highest level since the CSO started publishing detailed sub-indices in 1996. Illustration: Dean Ruxton/iStock

The price of home-heating oil rose by 67.5 per cent last month when compared with February, the largest ever month-on-month increase, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The increase exceeded the previous biggest monthly rise of 58.4 per cent seen in March 2022. Comparing with 12 months ago, home-heating oil prices were up by 63.3 per cent.

Energy prices have spiked in recent weeks, amid disruption to global fuel supplies stemming from the Iran war.

Have you noticed the cost of your home-heating oil surge? Does heating your home account for a significant proportion of your household budget? Have you had to limit or forgo your home heating due to cost pressures?

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