Rubio says Iran deal could take days as US launches fresh strikes

US secretary of state Marco Rubio prepares to board his plane at Jaipur International Airport in Jaipur. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said negotiating a deal with Iran could “take a few days,” quashing hopes for an imminent end to the conflict a day after US ‌forces conducted strikes in southern Iran.

Describing the strikes against targets including boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites as defensive, Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz has to be open “one way or the ​other.”

“The straits have to be open, they’re going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open,” he told reporters on his plane in Jaipur, India.

Despite a ceasefire in place since early April, US Central Command said in a statement on Monday it had carried out fresh strikes designed “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

Iran said on Monday it had downed a “hostile” stealth ​drone using a new air defence system, Iranian news agencies reported, without saying where it had come from.

The US attacks came as Iran’s top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar’s prime minister ⁠on a potential deal with the US to end the three-month-old war, an official briefed on the visit said.

Rubio told reporters in New Delhi earlier that ‌the ‌US would ​give diplomacy every chance to succeed before considering whether to deal with Iran in “another way”.

He said there was a “pretty solid thing on the table,” referring to talks over reopening the strait and a “very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matter.”

In a lengthy post ⁠on Truth Social on Monday, US president Donald Trump said talks with ​Iran were going “nicely”, but warned of fresh attacks if they failed. It “will only be a ​Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all,” he wrote.

A Hizbullah supporter carries a picture of the group's late Hllah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a gathering to mark Resistance and Liberation Day in the al-Kafaat neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. The gathering commemorates the withdrawal of the Israeli military from southern Lebanon on May 25th, 2000, ending a 22-year occupation. Photograph: Wael Hamzeh/EPA

In another indication of the region’s tensions, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday Israel would intensify strikes against the ‌Iran-backed Hizbullah militia in Lebanon.

Israel’s military soon thereafter said it was ​attacking Hizbullah infrastructure in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley and other areas.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in mid-April, but Israel has continued air strikes it says are acts of ⁠self-defence against Hizbullah, which was not party to the truce.

The official ⁠briefed on the Iranians’ Doha visit said ​the discussions focused on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, while Iran’s central bank governor attended to discuss the potential release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a final deal.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier that nuclear issues would only be negotiated after the framework accord was agreed.

Trump has said his key aim in the war is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium. Tehran has consistently denied it has plans to do that.

Baghaei said the potential Iran deal contained no specific details on management of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas usually flows.

Iran would not charge tolls for ships to pass through but there would be a cost for ‌services offered such as navigation and steps ⁠to protect the environment, he said, under a protocol to be agreed with Oman, which lies on the opposite shore of the waterway.

Citing a Middle East diplomatic source, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported the US and Iran were discussing a plan to open the strait about 30 days after reaching a deal ‌to end hostilities.

Since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28th, only a few dozen vessels have been passing through the Strait of Hormuz each day, compared with 125 to 140 daily previously.

The stand-off ​has caused a spike in oil prices and driven up the costs of fuel, fertiliser and food. In early Asian trade ​on Tuesday, US West Texas Intermediate crude was up slightly from Monday’s last traded price but down 5.5 per cent from Friday’s close. – Reuters

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