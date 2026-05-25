Activists occupy Dublin pub closed since 2010, planning to reopen as community space

The group said in a flyer distributed in the area that its move has been made 'in response to calls for more community spaces for the people of the Liberties'. Photograph: Kitty Holland

Activists who broke into a long-closed pub in Dublin’s Liberties area intending to open it as a community centre and cafe say they will continue their occupation after gardaí were called to the scene on Monday.

The former Ardee House pub, on the corner of Ardee Street and Chamber Street, has been closed since 2010 and owned by Black Sheep Investments since 2017.

The company is owned by Jack Teeling, founder of nearby Teeling Whiskey Distillery.

In recent days a group, known as the Revolutionary Housing League (RHL), entered the former public house. They said they planned to open it as the Anne Devlin Community Centre, within the next fortnight.

Devlin was a republican involved in preparations of the 1803 uprising alongside Robert Emmet. She lived in the local area later in her life and is remembered in street art and an annual memorial service in St Catherine’s church on Meath Street.

Gardaí outside the former Ardee House pub on Monday. Photograph: Kitty Holland

The group said in a flyer distributed in the area that its move has been made “in response to calls for more community spaces for the people of the Liberties and in the face of the ongoing and deliberate neglect of working class communities”.

The RHL, founded in 2022 by the Revolutionary Workers Union, is a socialist republican group in the tradition of James Connolly, it says. The group carries out “direct action” by entering and occupying empty buildings that could provide shelter to groups in need of accommodation.

In May 2022, it occupied a vacant premises on Eden Quay, Dublin 1, called it James Connolly House and offered it as accommodation for the homeless.

The action was halted following High Court intervention.

The flyer distributed by the group. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A tour of the former pub on Monday found the premises in apparently good condition, though Teeling says it is “not fit for occupancy”.

The dark, varnished bars looked newly waxed, patterned carpets were clean and mirrors behind the bars were polished.

Beer taps appeared to be working and trays of upside-down glasses under the counter were ready for the dishwasher.

One activist, who would not give his name, says the group invited locals in over the weekend, many of whom volunteered to help redecorate.

“It is much better than it was a week ago when we first came in. We have been cleaning non-stop. There are local painter-decorators and plasterers who said they would be willing to lend a hand.

“We have fixed up the electricity and the water is running.”

Behind is a storeroom with shelving and beer hoses attached to the taps in the bars. Ten barrels of beer were still sealed.

The interior of Ardee House on Monday. Photograph: Kitty Holland

Up a flight of dark-green carpeted stairs is a large function room flooded with light through roof-lights.

Walls were half-painted. Gaps in the floorboards were potential trip hazards, while lace-net curtains remained in the windows.

“We could display art by local children here,” said the activist.

Asked about how the space would be managed and about issues like public liability insurance, he said meetings will be held “shortly to organise all that”.

Teeling had not known about the occupation of his property when contacted by The Irish Times. “I am just trying to get my head around this,” he said.

About 10 members of the Garda public order unit arrived at the premises about 2.45pm, followed by about 25 activists in response to a call-out for support on social media.

Following a brief stand-off, most gardaí left about 4.20pm.

The activist who had previously shown The Irish Times their plans said the Garda in charge had told him “it wasn’t going to escalate ... I think they are aiming for it to be a civil thing, which is a good direction”.

Local man Arran Keogh (28) supported the action. “The community has been asking for a space for years. All we have gotten is hotels and student accommodation ... You see yourself, this whole street is student accommodation.”

Marie Crilly (66), who was “born and reared” in “this lovely area” was also supportive. “I really do appreciate this. Well done to them. This is for the community.”

Black Sheep Investments applied for planning permission earlier this month for 14 apartments (four studios and 10 one-bed units) at the site, with a ground-floor community facility.

On Friday, Dublin City Council deemed the application “invalid”. Teeling said it would be resubmitted.

Gardaí were contacted for comment.