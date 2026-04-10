Protesters defend cargo blockade at Rosslare Europort

Trucks lined up outside the village of Kilrane on the edge of the Europort in Rosslare. Photograph: Sarah Slater

Up to 500 articulated trucks were parked up at Rosslare harbour and Europort on Friday, most of them stuck because of the ongoing fuel protests.

Protesters made up of small business owners, bus drivers, small hauliers, construction workers and members of the public started to gather in the village of Kilrane on the edge of the Europort early on Thursday morning.

By Friday it had grown to about 110 protesters despite the cold temperatures and driving rain throughout the day and night.

Hauliers transporting non-essential goods to and from ferries were not being allowed in or out.

Up to 15 gardaí were on duty with additional officers due on Friday night. Gardaí had previously warned protesters over a loudspeaker that they had to leave the area and failure to do so “in a peaceful and orderly manner” would lead them to possible arrest and conviction liable to a €1,000 fine or a six-month prison sentence.

Members of the Army were on site on Thursday but returned to the Curragh camp early on Friday.

Seán Thompson, who set up Wexford-based Emerald Tours, was on hand to offer support and refreshments for the gathering.

Thompson (25), who came up with the idea for the business 17 months ago, saw “very promising growth” in the first year. Now, however, with the surge in fuel prices and rising inflation, he does not know how he will fare for the rest of the year.

Wexford entrepreneur Seán Thompson says he is facing an increase of €50,000 in fuel costs if the current crisis continues. Photograph: Sarah Slater

“I had this wild idea and went to my mam and dad, saying I want to buy one double-decker bus and turn it into a tourist experience,” he said. “A week later we had bought two in the UK and we set up offering teas, coffees, food and a very unique tourist experience geared around Wexford. There are very few doing this around Ireland.

“I’m looking at an extra €50,000 in fuel prices if this situation [with the war and spiralling prices] continues. We are a family business, dad does the driving, mam does the catering and I do the tours.”

He said food prices had increased by 20 to 30 per cent since December.

“What do I do? Do I keep going at the price we are selling tickets for and lose money, or do I put my prices up and then tourists can’t afford it? No matter what I do I’m facing a dilemma. It’s crucifying.”

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Farmer Paddy Stafford, from Wellington Bridge, joined the protest on Friday. “We are doing this for everyone. I’ll stay here for as long as I can. The Government is not handling this, they won’t even talk to us. Members of the public are behind what we are doing.”

Jack O’Donoghue, who works in construction, had been on site since 6.30am on Thursday. “There’s a great atmosphere here. There has [been], and is, no aggravation. The gardaí had to give us a warning as that’s their job and we understand that. There is no escalation,” he said.

“We are stopping all commercial freight. All private passengers are not being stopped. We are not holding up the public. None of the ferry operators have complained to us.

“The Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s reluctance to come and talk to us is not understandable. We would stop protesting if he did.”