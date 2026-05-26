Temperatures up to 30 degrees forecast as Met Éireann says May record could be broken again

It’s going to be another scorching day, with Met Éireann forecasting that May temperature records could be broken again.

The highest temperatures will generally range from 23 to 29 or 30 degrees on Tuesday, hottest in Munster and south Leinster.

It will be a little cooler in parts of the north and northwest and in some eastern coastal parts, the forecaster said.

A temperature of 28.6 degrees was recorded at Shannon Airport on Monday, provisionally breaking the record for the highest temperature documented in the month of May by Met Éireann.

Ireland’s previous record of 28.4 degrees had been set at Ardfert in Co Kerry in 1997.

Tuesday night is due to be mild and dry with mostly clear skies. There will be a bit of cloud and the chance of a few isolated mist patches, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees generally, mildest farther south.

Wednesday will see a continuation of the hot spell of weather and it will be a mainly dry and sunny day.

Later in the day there is the chance of a few well scattered showers breaking out, Met Éireann said.

The highest temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to be 22 to 29 or 30 degrees, hottest in the midwest and west, though a little lower in coastal parts of the east and northeast.

After a warm and dry first half of the week, temperatures will reduce again, with some rain and showers to come.

Thursday is forecast to be cloudier than recent days with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle farther west.

It will be a bit cooler too, with highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, though any rain will clear northwards early on Friday, leaving a dry day with some good sunshine and cloud in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are forecast on Friday.

Looking ahead to the long weekend, the current indications are for a return to more unsettled conditions, with some rain and showers forecast and highest daytime temperatures falling back to the mid to high teens.