Have your say: Should eulogies at funerals should be allowed?

Nine out of 10 people believe families should have the right to deliver a eulogy at the funeral Mass of a relative family member, according to a new survey from RIP.ie. Photograph: Getty Images

Nine out of 10 people believe families should have the right to deliver a eulogy at the funeral Mass of a relative, a new survey has found.

The issue of eulogies is a controversial one especially for Catholics in many parts of the country as several dioceses do not allow them.

We’d like to hear what you think. Should everyone be allowed the time and space to talk about their loved one at a funeral? Have you been affected by not being able to give a eulogy?

“It’s clear that the vast majority support the right to deliver a short tribute about their loved ones and an opportunity to say goodbye to them in their own words,” said Richie Kelly, head of RIP.ie.

“Hopefully, these findings will contribute to an informed debate on the issue.”

Whatever denomination you are, we want to hear from you on your experiences on funerals and eulogies.

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.