Have your say: was retrofitting your home worth the cost?

Are you happy with your retrofit?

A column by John McManus in recent days addressed the shortfall in people retrofitting their homes, compared with predictions in the Climate Action Plan that €500 million worth of grants would lead to the “deep retrofitting” of 500,000 homes by 2030, on top of the installation of 400,000 heat pumps.

According to the ESRI, McManus writes, we had deep retrofitted just under 58,000 homes or 11.5 per cent of the target by the end of 2024: “The reality, according to the ESRI, is that most of us can’t afford it and the rest don’t really care.”

On Thursday, a reader highlighted their disappointment with their own home retrofit in a Letter to the Editor. After installing solar panels, on top of having wall insulation, attic insulation and triple-glazed windows, the house’s Ber rating moved from C3 to C2: “We’re not looking to sell, but if we were then I’d be mightily unhappy.”

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers who have retrofitted their homes. Did your Ber rating improve? Have you seen any improvement in your energy bills? Over all, do you think the process was worth the money?

