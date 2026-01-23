Ireland

Rain and unsettled weather ahead as low pressure settles in

Met Eireann sees little respite in conditions through weekend and into next week

Outbreaks of rain are forecast for the weekend ahead. Photograph: Bryan O Brien
Fri Jan 23 2026

The weekend will see rain and breezy weather, with just limited bright spells as low pressure continues to dominate.

Met Éireann has said Friday and Saturday will be generally dull with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Sunday will begin cloudy, with widespread outbreaks of rain and drizzle. These outbreaks will become less frequent and widespread throughout the day, with some sunny spells developing in places.

Highest temperatures will be between 5 to 9 degrees, with moderate to fresh winds becoming mostly easterly and easing.

Sunday night will be mostly dry apart from a few light outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Although there will be clear spells at first, cloud will begin to build from the southwest through the second half of the night, with more persistent rain following into the southwest towards morning.

The forecaster said Monday will be cloudy, breezy and wet, with rain, heavy at times, spreading northeastward across the country. Highest temperatures will remain between 5 and 9 degrees, with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, stronger on eastern and southeastern coasts.

There is some uncertainty around Tuesday, but current indications are that conditions will be cloudier and wetter further east, and drier, with the best of any bright spells further west. Highest temperatures will be between 4 to 8 degrees, with light to moderate northwesterly or variable winds.

Met Éireann also said current indications suggest that low pressure will continue to dominate, bringing further unsettled and mixed conditions throughout the next week.

