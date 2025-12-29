Olympic champion Rhys McClenaghan awarded MBE in new year honours list

Rhys McClenaghan celebrates after his winning effort in Paris in 2024. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is among a host of well-known names from Northern Ireland recognised in Britain’s new year honours list.

McClenaghan, from Newtownards in Co Down, becomes an MBE a year after he created history by winning Ireland’s first gold medal in gymnastics, in the pommel horse category, at the Paris Olympics.

Northern Ireland’s communities minister Gordon Lyons paid tribute to McClenaghan, saying: “This is a fitting reward for his years of total dedication and countless hours of training.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Rhys in Paris during the 2024 Olympics and was struck by his humility and determination.

“His success is a testament to the hard work and resilience that everyone in Northern Ireland can be proud of.”

McClenaghan represents Ireland internationally after coming through the Irish underage system in gymnastics. He represents Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, where he also won gold in 2018.

He is also a two-time world champion and a three-time European champion on the pommel horse.

MBE stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire. It is the lowest-ranking of the well-known honours bestowed by the British crown, alongside OBE (officer), CBE (commander) and KBE/DBE (knight or dame).

Among others from Northern Ireland honoured is Hilary McGrady from Lisburn, the director general of conservation charity the National Trust, who becomes a CBE for services to heritage.

She said: “I’m proud to be part of this organisation and this sector and I’m delighted to receive this award.”

Ulster University vice-chancellor Prof Paul Bartholomew said it was “a great privilege” to have been made a CBE after he was honoured for his contribution to higher education and public service.

His Ulster University colleague Prof Tara Moore becomes an OBE for her services to research, innovation and education.

She has researched the role of DNA in health and disease for more than 25 years, turning her discoveries into practical advice for clinical use.

She said it was “lovely” to see hard work being recognised.

Freelance broadcaster Helen Mark, known for presenting BBC’s Open Country and the Ulster-Scots programme Kintra, said she was “thrilled” to be made an MBE.

She said: “I just love to quietly go about what I do, and that’s the joy – this is like the icing on the top of my radio cake.”

Elizabeth Hamilton, a security guard at Stormont Castle, becomes an MBE for her years of public service.

She said: “I opened the letter – the cabinet office? I thought I had done something wrong. I showed it to my husband and said: ‘That is a scam.’

“They rang me last week. I told them I can’t believe it because I am only a security guard.”

Also becoming an MBE is Coleraine charity worker Margaret Peacock, who has spent four decades preparing Christmas dinners for people who are alone over the festive period.

As well as funding the charity venture, Ms Peacock organises transport to the venue where guests are met by volunteers, and provides dinner and arranges entertainment.

Two senior civil servants at Stormont have been recognised. Colum Boyle, permanent secretary at the department for communities, becomes a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) while Ronnie Armour, interim permanent secretary at the department of education, becomes a CBE.

Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer Maria McIlgorm is made an OBE for services to nursing and midwifery. – PA