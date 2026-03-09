Ireland v Scotland: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

Who is playing, when and where?

Ireland are playing Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in the final round of the Six Nations. Kick-off is at 2.10pm on Saturday afternoon.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on Virgin Media One, with coverage starting at 1pm. You can also watch it on ITV in the UK, or follow coverage of the match on The Irish Times live blog.

Who else is playing in the final round of matches?

Wales take on Italy at 4.40pm at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (RTÉ, BBC), before the clash of France and England at the Stade de France in Paris at 8.10pm (RTÉ, ITV). France go into that game knowing a bonus-point win will guarantee them the title, no matter what happens elsewhere.

What does the table look like?

France are top of the table on 16 points. Their Grand Slam hopes collapsed at Murrayfield last weekend but they are still in pole position for the title. Scotland are also on 16 points, with Ireland two points behind on 14 points. Italy are fourth on nine points, with England languishing in fifth on six points after three straight defeats. Wales are bottom with a single point and are set for the wooden spoon.

Six Nations table

Last five meetings

Scotland 18 Ireland 32, Murrayfield, 2025 Six Nations

Ireland 17 Scotland 13, Aviva Stadium, 2024 Six Nations

Ireland 36 Scotland 14, Stade de France, 2023 World Cup

Scotland 7 Ireland 22, Murrayfield, 2023 Six Nations

Ireland 26 Scotland 5, Aviva Stadium, 2022 Six Nations

What is the team news?

The teams will be announced on Thursday, with no fresh injury concerns arising from Ireland’s 27-17 win over Wales. Jeremy Loughman is ruled out, so Connacht prop Billy Bohan has joined the squad, while Munster’s Brian Gleeson is also training with the panel this week.

Ulster trio Cormac Izuchukwu, Jude Postlethwaite and Bryn Ward have returned to their province ahead of their refixed URC clash away to Edinburgh on Friday night.

So what needs to happen for Ireland to win the title?

Muireann Duffy has compiled a handy guide, detailing what needs to happen. It’s an outside chance, but the most straightforward way it can happen is by Ireland beating Scotland and France losing to England. You can read more about other permutations in that guide. Victory against Ireland will see Ireland win the Triple Crown.