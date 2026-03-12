Woman (40s) dead and three others seriously injured in second fatal collision in Co Meath

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal road traffic crash between a van and a lorry on the M3 at Dunshaughlin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A woman in her 40s died in a fatal road traffic incident on the N51 at Boyerstown in Co Meath. It is the second death on the roads in the county on Thursday.

Gardaí were alerted to a two-car collision on the national road at 7.45am. A passenger, the woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and has has been removed to Navan mortuary. A postmortem is due to take place.

Three other females in the same vehicle, including a girl in her teens, suffered serious injuries in the collision and have been brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, and Children’s Hospital Ireland, Temple Street, respectively.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the second vehicle has been brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life-threatening injuries.

The N51 near Boyerstown has been closed around the scene of the incident to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who saw the collision or may have camera footage of the road around this time to come forward and to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100.

Separately, An Garda Síochána are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the M3 northbound at Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, in the early hours of Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident, which involved a truck and a van and occurred shortly after 2am.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Navan mortuary and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The coroner has been notified.

The driver of the truck was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown as a precaution.

The northbound lanes between Junctions 5 and 6 have been closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M3 between Junction 5 and Junction 6 between 1.15am and 2.15am on Thursday morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.