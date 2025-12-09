Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car in Foxrock, south Dublin

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Foxrock in South Dublin.

The incident happened on the N11 near Foxrock Church at about 6.45pm on Monday.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a postmortem examination will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage from the area between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Monday are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.