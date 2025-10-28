Irish man one of two people killed in explosion at mine in Australia

The explosion took place at a mine in Cobar, about 600km northwest of Sydney. File photograph: Getty Images

An Irish man has been killed in an explosion at a mine in Australia.

Ambrose “Ambie” McMullen (59), originally from Cootehill, Co Cavan, was one of three people caught up in the blast. A woman in her early 20s was also killed, while another woman of a similar age was injured.

The explosion took place at the Endeavor mine in Cobar, about 600km northwest of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), in the early hours of Tuesday morning local time.

It is understood Mr McMullen had been living in Australia with his wife, Regina, who is originally from Co Offaly, and their four children.

He was remembered locally in Cootehill on Tuesday night for his involvement with Cootehill Celtic football team and for his time playing with the GAA.

Mr McMullen was also remembered on Tuesday night by Midlands North-West MEP Ciaran Mullooly, who said he was “shocked and deeply saddened by this terrible news”.

“Ambie was a treasured colleague when we both worked for Eugene McGee in the Cavan Leader at 21 Farnham Street, Cavan in the 1980s and 1990. Ambie was a lovely man – great fun and craic and we enjoyed manys the night out. I am really sorry for his family and extend my deepest sympathy to his family and friends on their sad loss. RIP Ambie. Farewell old friend,” he said in a post on social media.

Australian police said emergency services were called to the Endeavor Mine Road at Cobar, at about 3.45am. Officers were told that a man had been confirmed dead after the underground explosion.

The two women were brought to the surface, but one later died.

The second was airlifted to hospital suffering hearing damage and shock. NSW health minister Ryan Park said the woman was in a stable condition at Orange hospital.

The NSW resources regulator, which is responsible for compliance and enforcement across the state’s mining sector, confirmed it was investigating. It said it would be inappropriate to make further comment while the investigation was continuing.

Cobar Shire council mayor Jarrod Marsden said the tight-knit community had been devastated by the news.

“We’re smashed, I don’t know what other word to use, to be honest. It’s still pretty raw and fresh.”

The mayor said the blast had affected the entire town.

“These are people that worked together every day, these are the people you saw down the street, the people you see in the pub,” Mr Marsden said.

“It’s tragic. These are two families – their lives will be impacted forever.”

NSW premier Chris Minns extended his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the workers who died.

“This is a heartbreaking day for the Cobar community and will be felt across the entire mining industry,” he said.

“We understand investigations are still under way. The number one priority in any mine must be safety. Everyone who goes to work has the right to come home.”

Mr Minns said safety protocols and procedures had “greatly improved” in mining, but the two deaths were “a sobering reminder of why we need to always remain vigilant to protect workers”.

The state minister for natural resources, Courtney Houssos, said “despite all regulation and safety improvements”, mining remained a “risky and dangerous occupation”.

Tony Callinan, a spokesperson for the NSW Mine Workers’ Alliance, called on the mine operator and regulator to undertake an open investigation.

“The alliance is in shock this morning with news of these fatalities,” he said.

“We will leave no stone unturned in identifying what has occurred here. This is a tragic reminder that underground mining is a dangerous job.”

– Additional reporting: Guardian