Mixed weather forecast for week ahead with wet, breezy and dry conditions

A cool and showery week lies ahead for much of the country. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The weather is set to be mixed this coming week with wet and breezy conditions at times.

It is a cloudy and rainy day in many parts of the country today. The rain will clear, with scattered showers over the northern half of the country during the course of the afternoon, Met Éireann says.

Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees today.

Cloud and patchy rain will persist in the southwest, as will scattered showers in Ulster, tonight. Otherwise it will be dry with clear spells.

Lowest temperatures will range from 7 to 11 degrees.

Monday morning will be mostly dry but patches of rain are expected in the west, southwest and Ulster.

The cloud and rain will spread eastwards across the rest of the country during tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will reach 10 to 14 degrees.

Rain will gradually clear south-eastwards and will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers on Monday night, when temperatures will drop to between 7 and 11 degrees.

More showers are expected on Tuesday, mainly in the north and west. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

There will be patches of drizzle in the south of the country on Tuesday night, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Cloud will linger in the south on Wednesday morning, bringing patchy light rain or drizzle. Otherwise it is expected to be mainly dry with sunny spells, although some showers will continue in the northwest.

During Wednesday afternoon and evening, rain will develop over the southern half of the country.

Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 12 degrees, with strong winds in Ulster in particular.

The rain will move northwards over the country, becoming lighter and patchy, on Wednesday night. Some showers may develop in the south.

Lowest temperatures will range from 5 to 9 degrees.