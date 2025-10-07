Guarded welcome for €23m Irish language increase in budget

A national protest for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht was held in Dublin last month. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Irish language advocates have given a guarded welcome to funding increases announced in Budget 2026.

The Department of Rural, Community and Gaeltacht Development will receive an additional €23 million to be spent on the Irish language and the Gaeltacht, along with an extra €5.4 million for TG4 through the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

Foras na Gaeilge, which faced a funding shortfall earlier this year, will receive €2 million to address funding difficulties at the organisation.

The additional funding allocated for the Irish language represents an overall increase of 23 per cent for the sector, but falls short of the €55 million sought by Irish language groups to address funding to reverse 2008 austerity-era cuts.

Conradh na Gaeilge described the budget increase as a “significant and positive starting point” but warned the €2 million allocated to Foras na Gaeilge “is not sufficient” to resolve the funding crisis affecting Irish language bodies.

“While we welcome any additional funding directed towards the Irish language and the Gaeltacht, it is vital that we address some of the major gaps that still exist, particularly the lack of sufficient funding for Foras na Gaeilge,” said Julian de Spáinn, general secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Cross-Border body Foras na Gaeilge has faced a severe funding crisis over the past year, threatening the viability of organisations it funds that deliver vital education, cultural and language promotion services.

It operates under a funding model requiring Dublin and Stormont to maintain a strict 75:25 ratio, meaning any increase from one jurisdiction must be matched proportionally by the other.

Language advocates have stressed the need for clarification about the €2 million allocation for Foras na Gaeilge, warning that unless the funding structure is resolved, Foras na Gaeilge will be unable to use the funds effectively.

“Unless this funding structure is amended, Foras na Gaeilge will continue to be restricted from accessing the support it urgently needs, and the language groups will continue to struggle,” said Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin president of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Some 25,000 people participated in a protest march in Dublin last month to demand Government action on a number of issues facing the Irish language community including funding, education and housing in Gaeltacht areas.

“The housing crisis in the Gaeltacht must be made a top priority,” Mr Mac Giolla Bhéin said.

“We will continue our campaign to achieve fair and proper funding for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in the future, and to that end we will come together at the Oireachtas to discuss this budget and more, and to agree on co-ordinated actions.”