Gardaí seek witnesses as cyclist seriously injured in Co Kerry collision

Man in his 40s was taken to University Hospital Kerry following the incident

Ella Sloane
Wed Oct 01 2025 - 10:37

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry following the incident, which took place at about 7.00am on the Oakpark Road.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí have asked any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Oakpark Road between 6.45am and 7.15am to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information should contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

