Motorcyclist (60s) dies following collision with truck in Co Kildare

A motorcyclist had died following a collision with a truck near Kilcock, Co Kildare earlier today.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the R148 at Killickaweeny.

Her body is being transferred to the morgue in Naas where a postmortem examination will be arranged. No other injuries were reported.

The road between Kilcock and Enfield is closed and expected to remain so until tomorrow pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place and motorists travelling westbound towards Enfield are advised to continue on the M4 motorway and take the Junction 9 (Enfield) exit.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 11.30am and 12.30pm today are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.